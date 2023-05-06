Ex-Hyflux CEO charged with additional offences under Companies Act

SINGAPORE: Former Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum Ooi Lin has been charged with additional offences for failing to exercise reasonable diligence in the discharge of her duties as a director in relation to the approval of the release of Hyflux’s unaudited financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2017, financial year ended 31 December 2017, and first quarter financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2018.

Ms Lum faces three charges under the Companies Act by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), following further investigations.

The charges relate to Hyflux’s failure to disclose US$114.5m (approximately S$153.5m) worth of bank deposits that Hyflux had undertaken not to withdraw, as restricted bank balances.

Ms Lum also faces two earlier charges for disclosure-related offences under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) and one charge for failure to ensure Hyflux’s compliance with accounting standards under the Companies Act. If convicted, she could face imprisonment, fines, or both.

In addition, Hyflux independent director Lee Joo Hai has been charged with one count of section 203(2) read with section 331(1) of the SFA for negligence in connection with Hyflux’s failure to disclose information relating to the Tuaspring Integrated Water and Power Project.

Lee had left Singapore prior to the commencement of the probe and was arrested in Malaysia on 12 March with assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police.

The accused persons face imprisonment, fines, or both if convicted. The auditors of Hyflux from KPMG LLP have also been issued orders against by the Public Accountants Oversight Committee (PAOC), which administers ACRA’s Practice Monitoring Programme under the Accountants Act, in relation to the relevant financial statements for the financial years ended between 2013 and 2017.

The police have said that they cannot disclose further information at this time due to ongoing civil proceedings related to the matter. /TISG

