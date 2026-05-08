‘Everything must kill?’: Singaporeans outraged after Sentosa crocodile is euthanised

SINGAPORE: Public anger has erupted after a crocodile spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove on the evening of May 6 was captured and euthanised by authorities.

In a statement issued on May 7, the National Parks Board (NParks) said the reptile was trapped and removed by its contractors at about 9 p.m. on May 6 near Sentosa Cove. The crocodile, estimated to be about 2 m long, was later sedated and humanely put down.

NParks group director of wildlife management, How Choon Beng, said the decision was made due to public safety concerns and the lack of suitable relocation options.

Mr How explained that Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, which currently has a crocodile population of around 20, was not considered a suitable release site for the animal. He noted that NParks had previously relocated a smaller crocodile there in 2021.

He added that relocating estuarine crocodiles, also known as saltwater crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus), carries the risk of the animal returning to the area where it was captured, potentially posing further danger to the public.

NParks also said it had approached Mandai Wildlife Group about taking the crocodile into its care, but the organisation was unable to do so.

In a separate statement on May 7, Mandai Wildlife Group said decisions on whether to accept animals are based on whether it can provide appropriate welfare standards and quality of life.

The group said it also has to consider the impact on its current animal population and existing conservation commitments.

“After careful assessment, we determined that we were not in a position to provide a placement that would meet these standards for this animal,” a spokesperson said.

“This is a difficult situation, and this was not a decision we made lightly,” the spokesperson added.

The crocodile sighting marked at least the second reported encounter in Sentosa waters this year. Another crocodile was spotted near Sentosa Cove on Jan 31, leading to the temporary suspension of water activities at three beaches on the island.

Following the latest sighting on May 6, swimming, kayaking and other water activities were similarly halted at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches as a precautionary measure.

The Sentosa Development Corporation later announced on May 7 that the suspension had been lifted after the crocodile was removed.

NParks also revealed that crocodile sightings in Singapore waters appear to be increasing, with about 30 sightings reported since January 2025.

News of the crocodile’s euthanasia sparked a wave of criticism online, with many Singaporeans questioning why the animal could not have been relocated instead.

One commenter wrote: “Humans can’t just kill whatever they want, whenever they want. We must learn to live side by side with our nature, or we’ll have none of it left. Everything needs to exist in balance. This was a terrible decision. Shame on you, National Parks. You’re supposed to be one of nature’s protectors. I held you in higher esteem than this.”

Another said: “Imagine, from it being born, growing, minding its own business, doing what nature intended. Is it a mistake? Showing up in Singapore waters and [getting] killed. Just because.”

Others expressed sadness for the animal, with one commenter writing: “I feel sorry for the crocodile, he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Some also criticised what they saw as an overreliance on euthanasia in dealing with wildlife.

“Everything ‘kill’. No other options? Take the easy way out because a life is of worth?” one commenter wrote.

Another person argued that the sea naturally comes with risks, saying: “The sea has animals in it. If you don’t want to take a risk, go to the pool. The sea is their literal home, and people are killing them for being exactly where they should be?”

One emotional response came from a parent who wrote: “We cried. My teen is so sad. Is NParks protecting or not? Earth also belongs to them; they have the right to live too.”

Others compared Singapore’s handling of the crocodile with practices overseas.

“Why couldn’t they relocate it?? In the USA, we relocate alligators and crocodiles all the time!” one commenter wrote.

Several comments also accused Singapore of falling short of its environmental branding.

“Singapore claims to be a ‘green city’ and ‘eco-friendly,’ but that’s all nonsense. It all goes out the window once human convenience is violated,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Poor crocodile. I’m sure there must be a better way than euthanising all our wildlife. It didn’t even attack anyone or anything.”