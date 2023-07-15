Empty promise? Why didn’t PM Lee and DPM Wong reveal that S Iswaran was arrested?

SINGAPORE: The revelation that Transport Minister S Iswaran was actually arrested a day before Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told Singaporeans that Mr Iswaran is assisting in an investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), has sparked questions about why the information was withheld from the public and concerns that the omission contradicts the Government’s promises of transparency in this issue.

.The CPIB, an anti-graft agency under the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed today (14 July) that Mr Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday (11 July) and that he is now out on bail. It has not disclosed any details on the nature of the probe.

However, rumors have been circulating online, suggesting that the probe may be related to the Formula 1 races in Singapore. These rumors gained traction due to the simultaneous arrest of billionaire businessman Ong Beng Seng, who played a pivotal role in bringing the F1 races to Singapore. Mr Ong was asked by the CPIB to provide information regarding his interactions with Minister Iswaran.

The CPIB’s decision to impound the passports of the individuals involved, including Minister Iswaran, has further fueled speculation about the gravity of the investigation. While the bail amount for Mr. Ong was disclosed at $100,000, the bail quantum for Minister Iswaran remains undisclosed, raising additional questions about the severity of the allegations against him.

Criticism has been directed towards Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for their delayed disclosure of Minister Iswaran’s arrest. On 12 July, both leaders assured Singaporeans that the Mr Iswaran was cooperating with the CPIB in an ongoing investigation.

Without mentioning the arrest, PM Lee said on 13 July that he has asked Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation concludes. It was reported then that Mr Iswaran will remain in Singapore and have no access to any official resources and government buildings.

DPM Wong, meanwhile, vowed that the government and the People’s Action Party (PAP) will remain transparent and accountable, even if the information is potentially damaging or embarrassing.

He said at a media doorstop earlier this week: “We will maintain a tough, zero tolerance stance against corruption. We will continue to uphold stringent standards of honesty, integrity and probity that Singaporeans expect of their political leaders.”

The PM designate added: “We will be upfront and transparent; we will not sweep anything under the carpet, even if they are potentially embarrassing or damaging to the PAP. This is how the PAP government has worked, and will continue to work — with transparency and integrity.

“I seek everyone’s patience and understanding, to let CPIB do its work, and provide its findings in due course.”

The case has prompted questions about whether the government’s promise to be transparent and accountable is being upheld, especially given the withholding of critical information from the public. Singaporeans online are calling for clarity and demanding that the PAP government provide a full and comprehensive explanation regarding the events leading up to the arrest and the nature of the ongoing investigation.

Arguing that the lack of transparency surrounding the arrest undermines the promises of transparency and commitment to openness made by the ruling party, some netizens are asking why the information was withheld.

Some critics are questioning whether the omission was a deliberate attempt to withhold information from the public, while others argue that the lack of transparency hampers the public’s ability to make informed judgments.

Transparency allows citizens to understand the gravity of the situation and assess whether appropriate actions are being taken while withholding critical details leaves Singaporeans in the dark, fueling speculation and rumors.

Failing to disclose crucial information about an investigation involving a high-ranking government official has also raised concerns that there may be a different set of rules applied to those in positions of power. Some online have pointed out that this perception is dangerous and that the Government should be quick to combat this notion as it can potentially undermine its credibility.

A significant group of Singaporeans online have dubbed the the lack of transparency surrounding Minister Iswaran’s arrest problematic. The outcome of this high-profile case may have significant implications not only for the individuals involved but also for the PAP government as the way it handles the case could impact the way it performs in the looming general election, which could be held as soon as 2024.

