Former DBS employee from India says she likely contracted Covid-19 at Changi Airport, adds: I was more secure in India home

Update: In response to TISG’s queries, DBS has released the following statement: “We refer to the article published on The Independent Singapore on 25 May 2021. DBS would like to clarify that Ms Sonal Wadde is presently not a DBS employee. She was previously engaged as a contract employee through a third-party vendor from June to December 2019. We hold our employees to the highest standards of conduct, both in person and online. DBS is fully committed to supporting the national effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.”

Singapore — A Dependant’s Pass holder working in DBS bank commented on Facebook that she felt much more secure back home in India and added that she probably contracted Covid-19 at Changi airport.

Answering a Facebook question, Ms Sonal Wadde said that many families were waiting to be reunited and had to travel to see one another.

She added that she came to Singapore after travelling via Nepal and having to stay there for 15 days.

She wrote that she “got infected in SG most probably on (sic) Changi airport”. She added that her RT-PCR test prior to boarding the Singapore flight was negative for Covid-19 and her test results remained negative upon arrival in Singapore.

“Better wait to subside the second wave. cases also increasing in SG”, she advised on Facebook.

Ms Wadde went on to say it would be “better late (to reunite with families) than contract the infection in travelling .. and the worst .. in SG”.

She added that she felt a lot more secure in India, compared to her present situation.

A check on LinkedIn showed that Ms Wadde has been a Test Analyst at DBS Singapore since 2019. She also wrote that she was in Singapore on a Dependant’s Pass.

Last year, Mr Avijit Das Patnaik, a Singapore permanent resident who shared on social media an image of a Singapore flag being ripped to reveal an Indian flag, came under fire for alleging racist practices in Singapore.

The 46-year-old, originally from India, took to LinkedIn to criticise Singapore.

TISG has reached out to DBS for comment and clarification. /TISG

