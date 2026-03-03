// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
25.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Jobs
2 min.Read

‘Consider your days numbered’: Analyst warns other tech workers as she shares what’s happening in tech companies

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Former data scientist Lis Cooper from Melbourne said in an earlier Instagram post that she resigned at the end of 2025, although she did not reveal the company’s name. She said she had chosen to “not stick around while it burns” as the “tech industry has broken bad.”

“If you work in the tech industry, consider your days numbered,” Lis Cooper warned Instagram under the username @mes.lisebrales in a short video. She shared the video last month after revealing what was happening at the tech company where she previously worked.

Explaining what had unfolded inside the company before she left, she said the company’s head of data gathered some 200 to 300 data analysts and data engineers, including her, announcing that over the next 12 months they would rebuild the company’s data warehouse into a format optimised for AI data analysis.

After that, they were also given a demo of a tool the company was building, or planning to build, an internal system designed to handle data analysis, essentially product analytics.

See also  ‘I really want to come back’: Foreign SMU alumna struggles to re-enter Singapore job market, turns to Reddit for advice

“I watched them proudly demonstrate a tool that does the things that I have spent my career skilling up in. The parts of the job that I enjoyed the most. The reason that I joined this company. I saw them being done by AI, or at least, being projected to be done by AI,” she said.

When she then asked the head of data, “This tool that you’re demoing seems to do product analytics, you know, the thing that we’re here to do. Where does that leave us?”

“Well, it’ll save time for you, so you don’t need to spend your time doing product analytics anymore. Instead, you can spend your time doing more technical things,” the head of data answered.

However, when she probed further, asking, “What technical things?”, she was met with no response.

“They’re automating our jobs away. We’re building a warehouse so that AI can do our jobs for us. This is what I mean when I say it’s humiliating. Watching a company that’s employed us and told us that we are the thing that makes the company great, trying their hardest to replace us as soon as they can. Whether these tools work or not is only a matter of time. The writing is on the wall.”

See also  Korean man who quit his job because of mental health problems asks, "Is it very difficult to get a job in Singapore as a foreigner?"

At that time, the company was on a talent freeze and hadn’t hired any new data analysts for over a year.

Some commenters urged tech workers to “unionise” and “collectively refuse” to build these tools. Another argued that in a “socialist” economic system, technology could help people do less work while taking care of workers, rather than tossing them out to dry.

Still, another woman in tech offered a possible “silver lining” and commented: “My background is tech. There will ALWAYS be more technical things to do. There will always be things to improve. Tech systems DON’T run themselves. They are constantly failing. I spent my years in tech banking fixing things. So many things we couldn’t keep up. Don’t worry your days are definitely not numbered- because I can assure you – tech always fails.” /TISG

Read also: More professionals in their 30s and 40s are switching careers — and it’s no longer unusual

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

Vehicle bursts in parking lot prompting members of the public to extinguish flames

Members of the public did not hesitate to help as they rushed with water hoses to extinguish the fire.
Lifestyle

Singapore woman feels pressured by parents after best friend gets engaged

SINGAPORE: A woman has ignited fresh conversation about the...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Vehicle bursts in parking lot prompting members of the public to extinguish flames

Members of the public did not hesitate to help as they rushed with water hoses to extinguish the fire.

Singapore woman feels pressured by parents after best friend gets engaged

SINGAPORE: A woman has ignited fresh conversation about the...

PSP’s Stephanie Tan: Hard to see having children as a blessing when joys of parenting are overshadowed by daily struggle

“That is the reality of being a full-time working parent," she wrote.

Why fewer Singaporeans want more kids: Mum shares personal reasons after birth rate falls

SINGAPORE: After news broke that Singapore’s total fertility rate...

Business

Tech layoffs stem from companies comparing ‘revenue per bot vs revenue per employee,’ netizen argues

Link assigned by Kumaran Prashpective's view on tech layoffs stemming from "new metric" revenue per employee vs commenters' arguments in it not being new and companies now comparing revenue per bo...

‘10 years of experience, zero job offers’: 46 y/o project manager struggles to land a job in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old Singaporean with a decade of experience...

‘The HR rolled her eyes at me’ — Singapore intern claims she was treated unfairly for taking MC

SINGAPORE: An intern was shocked by how her company...

‘He called me useless’ — SG employee claims manager hurled insults at him for taking MC during notice period

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee took to social media on...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //