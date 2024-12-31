SINGAPORE: A listing on Singapore-based online marketplace Carousell has ignited widespread discussion, offering an unusual service aimed at reuniting individuals with their ex-partners.

The service, priced at S$500, is provided by Element Mustika, a spiritual store in Singapore, and is marketed as a “hardcore” love ritual.

The ritual, known as the “bloodworm love ritual,” is performed by James, a Thai ajarn (teacher) from Chiang Mai with over two decades of experience.

James claims to possess secret spiritual knowledge passed down through his family lineage and ancient texts, positioning himself as the sole practitioner in Thailand capable of executing the ritual.

Clients seeking the service are asked to provide photographs and personal details of their desired partners. Once the ritual is completed, clients are instructed to “wait” for the charm to take effect, with promises of reignited passion and rekindled love.

The listing has divided opinions online. Critics argue that such rituals may exploit vulnerable individuals desperate to restore broken relationships.

The legitimacy of these practices has also been questioned, with references to fraudulent cases elsewhere. For instance, in Dec 2022, Shanghai police dismantled a scam involving fake “black magic reunion rituals,” while a Beijing court sentenced a woman for defrauding someone seeking reconciliation with an ex-partner.

Supporters of spiritual rituals, however, remain optimistic, attributing failed results to fraudulent practitioners rather than the rituals themselves.

Social media discussions highlight a mix of scepticism and belief, reflecting the ongoing allure of such services in matters of the heart.

To distinguish itself from scams, Element Mustika emphasizes transparency. The listing promises personalized photos and videos of the ritual process, featuring images of the client and their desired partner.

Additionally, the store warns against potential scams that demand repeated payments for additional rituals.

Testimonials on the listing highlight alleged success stories, with clients claiming significant improvements in their love lives after using the service. However, critics argue that these testimonials may not be verifiable.