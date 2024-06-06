International

Biden slams Trump campaign ‘unchartered territory’

June 6, 2024
In a fiery speech on Monday, President Biden declared the 2024 presidential campaign in “unchartered territory” following former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented conviction in the hush money case.

Biden’s remarks sharply criticized the presumptive GOP nominee’s attacks on the justice system, marking a stark departure from his previously cautious stance.

A felon campaigning is unchartered territory

Biden’s scathing commentary comes on the heels of last week’s conviction and represents a bold shift in his campaign strategy. By openly questioning Trump’s fitness for office, Biden appears to be taking a more aggressive approach as the 2024 race heats up.

This tactic may be influenced by recent polls showing that 49% of independents and 15% of Republicans believe Trump should abandon his campaign due to the verdict.

“For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency,” Biden said during a fundraising event in Greenwich, Connecticut. “But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice.”

Second Trump term is greater threat

Biden did not hold back, condemning Trump’s claims of a “rigged” New York trial and warning that a second Trump term would pose an even greater threat.

“Something snapped in this guy for real after he lost the 2020 election,” Biden remarked, calling Trump “unhinged” and suggesting the former president’s behavior is increasingly erratic. “This isn’t the same Trump that got elected in 2016. He’s worse.”

In response, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller dismissed Biden’s comments as a distraction tactic. He accused Biden of attempting to divert attention from his son Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial, set to begin this week.

As the 2024 election campaign intensifies, Biden’s unrestrained critique of Trump signals a no-holds-barred approach, setting the stage for a highly contentious race.

