52-year-old worker passes away after wall collapse at Upper Changi construction site

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old construction worker has died after a wall structure collapsed at a construction site on 14 Toh Close on Wednesday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 1:05 p.m. When SCDF officers arrived, the man was found trapped between two walls. He was freed using hydraulic rescue equipment but was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police said preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed it is investigating the accident and has ordered all construction activities at the site to stop. An MOM spokesman said the worker was an employee of Nic & Wes, a company that specialises in the design and construction of landed houses.

According to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), preliminary investigations revealed that the accident happened as workers were excavating about 60 cm deep along an existing retaining wall to lay PVC pipes. During the work, the retaining wall shifted and tilted, trapping the worker.

After the incident, BCA engineers and qualified project personnel inspected the retaining wall and nearby buildings, confirming that there were no imminent structural safety hazards to the surrounding properties.

The BCA has instructed qualified personnel to carry out temporary shoring measures to stabilise the affected wall and to propose a permanent repair plan.

A BCA spokesman said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of life, and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased worker during this difficult time.”