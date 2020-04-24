Josephine Teo and K Shanmugam visit dormitory of Covid-19 positive foreign worker who was found dead

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A foreign worker who had tested positive for Covid-19 was found dead on Thursday (Apr 23) morning at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH). He was an Indian national who was 46 years old.

The deceased, case 8,190 on the database of the Ministry of Health , was diagnosed with the coronavirus on April 19 and was found motionless at a staircase landing in the hospital. According to Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, as of Thursday evening, the police are investigating the worker’s death. They have classified the case as an unnatural death.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued a statement saying the worker had been in Singapore since 2009 and had been with the same employer working in construction from the time of his arrival. Furthermore, he had filed no complaints against his employer. He had lived in a factory-converted dormitory operated by the employer, which was last inspected on April 12.

The deceased’s roommates and friends received a visit by Ms Teo and Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday. The Manpower Minister wrote about their visit on her Facebook page, saying that she had been “deeply saddened” by the worker’s death.

She added that the worker’s family had been told of his passing and that the MOM is working with the Migrant Workers’ Centre to extend support to them. The Hindu Endowments Board is making arrangements for the man’s funeral.

Concerning the worker’s peers, Ms Teo wrote, “His friends, who are also working with the same employer, were sad but calm. They shared with us that they’re satisfied with their work in Singapore and that the employer has been taking good care of them.”

She added that the workers were assured that the Government would continue to take care of their needs, and if they get sick, they will receive medical treatment.

I was deeply saddened by news that a worker passed away this morning. Police is currently investigating the cause of… Posted by Josephine Teo on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Ms Teo added a personal message to all of Singapore’s migrant workers:

To all our migrant workers, I know some of you are worried.

We will look after you, your health and safety, your daily needs. You can approach our officers at any time for help.

Please stay strong so that you can be reunited with your families.

We know this is a stressful time for all of you. You are not alone, and the Singapore government will take care of you.

Netizens expressed appreciation to Ms Teo for taking care of the workers. Some even asked if there is a fund that they can give to to help support the deceased’s family.

One netizen, however, pointed out that there were too many people in the dormitory room that Ms Teo and Mr Shanmugam visited.

Another suggested that Ms Teo wear protective gear when making such visits.

-/TISG

