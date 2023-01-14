Zheng Geping is leaving Mediacorp after 36 long years

SINGAPORE — Zheng Geping, 58, has announced that he is leaving Mediacorp after 36 years. In an Instagram post, he shared that Mediacorp will always be his second home.

“36 years here, I’ve had many good experiences, memories, friends and colleagues. Always grateful to those who guided me, taught me, shared with me different perspectives and encountering very interesting human relationships,” the actor said.

He also added that he is grateful for all his experiences and wished for the company and his colleague’s success.

“May you continue to excel and be blessed. Here’s to always having love for this industry, being Responsible, Respectful, staying Positive, having the Passion, Vision & Action,” he stated.

His decision to leave Mediacorp had been made for quite some time now. He revealed to 8world that he was thinking about it since the beginning of 2022.

“It was a very painful decision, but at certain junctions in life, we have to decide if we should cross them or stay put,” he explained.

He may be taking a break for a little while, but his career is far from over.

“I decided to take a break, pray, empty my mind in my own space and take the move to achieve those I longed to do. My intuition will always show me the positive paths,” said Zheng.

Zheng Geping has been in 125 drama series and telemovies as an actor. Furthermore, he made and played his part in the film Unconditional Love (2012) as its writer and director.

More so, he gave light to eight shows from 2018-2022 as an executive producer and has taken part in Deleted – an independent film now readily available to watch on Netflix.

“We shall meet again in the “pugilistic world”,” the actor declared in conclusion to his post.

Other Singaporean celebrities thanked Zheng Geping for his contribution to the industry and wrote about how they truly respect him.

