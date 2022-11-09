Zhang Ze Tong & Sheryl Ang were surprised by their fans for their 3rd year on the set of their drama series, Healing Heroes

- Advertisement -

Mediacorp artists Zhang Ze Tong and Sheryl Ang celebrated their 3rd year on the set of their drama series, Healing Heroes. The celebration was made even more special by the artists’ fans surprising them with delicious treats.

An Instagram post shared by The Celebrity Agency – the talent acquisition management of Mediacorp – gave thanks to the fans for their sweet surprise.

“What a 🍰🍬surprise that @zetongteoh & @rustyy_sheyyy received on #healingheroes filming set today! Thanks to @zhangzetongofficialfc @sheroyal.fc!” the post said.

More fans and supporters expressed their congratulatory messages by commenting on the Instagram post:

Zhang Ze Tong is a Singapore-based Malaysian actor who joined a Singapore TV reality talent competition back in 2019 called Star Search. He won the competition and started his acting career from then on. Aside from acting, he also likes adventurous sports such as wakeboarding, hiking, bouldering, and diving (for which he secures an advanced diving licence).

Sheryl Ang is also an actress who emerged from the reality talent competition Star Search 2019 and became part of the top 12 finalists. She has modelling experience that moulded her to be a natural in front of the camera with poise and confidence. She was and is constantly chosen to campaign for established brands as well. As a multilingual, she is able to communicate and understand roles better than others, which led her to engage with audiences more effectively.

Both of them are now in a drama series titled “Healing Heroes”, which is a story of young aspiring junior doctors who face life-and-death challenges as they strive to become professionals in their fields.

Healing Heroes is available to watch on meWATCH.

