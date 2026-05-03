Young Malaysians say Singaporeans are more ‘proud’ in viral street interview

SINGAPORE: A video capturing two young Malaysians saying they feel Singaporeans are more proud than Malaysians is making the rounds on local social media interest pages, forums and messaging groups online.

The video, which is entirely in Mandarin, is a street interview by the TikTok channel KayPohBros. In this video, the interview asks a couple, who are from Kuala Lumpur, about some of the differences between Singaporeans and Malaysians.

They were asked whether Singaporeans or Malaysians are more well-mannered, and the man answered, “Hard to say. I’m leaning towards Malaysia.”

They were also asked what the differences were between Singaporeans and Malaysians speaking Chinese. The woman replied that Singaporeans mix more English in when they speak Chinese.

When asked who is more proud, the duo agreed with a laugh, “Singapore.”

Interestingly, many Singaporeans reacting to the video online agreed. One commenter wrote, “Malaysians are indeed very friendly, you can chat with them very easily and have a good conversation.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the warmth and openness they often experience when interacting with their neighbours across the Causeway.

Singaporeans and Malaysians share deep cultural, historical, and social ties, enjoying similarities in food preferences and language overlaps to humour, values, and everyday experiences shaped by a common past.

Cross-border movement has also strengthened these connections. Many Malaysians live and work in Singapore, while Singaporeans frequently travel to Malaysia for leisure, food, and family visits.

Some commenters noted that what may come across as “pride” among Singaporeans could also be interpreted as confidence shaped by the country’s rapid development, while Malaysians’ perceived friendliness may stem from a more laid-back social culture. Rather than being opposing traits, these qualities often complement each other in cross-border friendships and collaborations.

Ultimately, the video has sparked not just comparisons but also reflection on how closely intertwined the two societies remain. While lighthearted differences in behaviour, speech, or attitude may exist, many online agree that Singaporeans and Malaysians have far more in common than what sets them apart.