‘You brownies are the problem in my country,’ older woman tells younger woman on bus

Singapore—In the latest of what appears to be a slew of racist incidents, an older woman was caught on video shouting at a younger woman on the bus.

The younger woman, who goes by @splbx on Twitter, posted the video on Monday (May 24).

She said the older woman muttered under her breath,“‘You brownies are the problem in my country, in this country.”

However, this remark could not be heard in the clip.

The younger woman wrote that she had initially sat down behind the older woman, who then began to stare and shout at her.

“Then proceeded to yell at me wanted to report me to the police??? – for having ‘dangerous eyes’? i just wanna get to work bro,” she wrote in her first tweet.

I just took a seat behind her and she started to yell at me and stared at me. Then proceeded to yell at me wanted to report me to the police??? – for having ‘dangerous eyes’? i just wanna get to work bro. pic.twitter.com/jq3N84OEzD — zh (@splbx) May 24, 2021

The younger woman got up to report the incident to the bus driver, but the older woman “mumbled something hurtful towards folks of my skin tone and i just ignored.”

She then sat farther away, but when the older woman continued ranting, she whipped out her phone and filmed her.

In the clip, the younger woman can be heard saying, “Just keep on doing what you want to do. I didn’t do anything.”

The older woman replied, “You didn’t do anything? You shot your dangerous eyes at me!”

Later, she asked, “Which country are you from?”

The younger woman said, “Here.”

The older woman said, “Here, is it? Never mind.”

“She made a lot of comments under her breath – ‘you brownies are the problem in my country, in this country’ – i have now felt racism towards me, targeted to me & honestly it’s the shittiest feeling,” the younger woman added in her next tweet.

The video has been viewed nearly 130,000 times as of this writing, and has also been widely shared.

Many netizens sympathised with the young woman, with some even tagging the @SingaporePoliceForce to look into the matter.

Others told stories of similar experiences.

One wrote that they “hate being a minority in Singapore”.

Another emphasised the importance of documenting and sharing racist incidents.

The young woman, who produces apparel, shared an important reminder in another tweet as well.

She posted a picture of a person wearing a shirt with these words written on the back:

“Be kind to others. Be kind to yourself.”

