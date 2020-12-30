Yishun resident who fell into pit to take legal action against town council

- Advertisement -

A 57-year-old Yishun resident who fell into a pit outside a coffee shop at Block 732 Yishun Avenue 5 on Sunday (Dec 27) morning, said that he plans to take legal action against the town council.

According to a report on TODAY Online, the man, Colin Pereira said that he fell into a grease trap after stepping on its unstable metal cover. He added that he found the grease trap to be about a metre deep.

Mr Pereira recounted that passers-by who witnessed the incident helped to move chairs to surround the grease trap.

Mr Pereira’s hospital bill amounted to S$600 and as a result of the fall, he pulled his back muscle and suffered cuts and bruises on his right knee.

- Advertisement -

After the incident, Mr Pereira called the police and was treated on scene. He had his knee bandaged after the paramedics arrived. Though he initially declined to be taken to the hospital, he later visited Mount Elizabeth Hospital for treatment when the pain worsened.

Nee Soon Town Council spokesperson Pauline Kwa said that the town council immediately dispatched a group of people to cordon off the grease trap after being notified about the incident.

She added: “The town council is in touch with the coffee shop to expedite the repair works and alerted the Housing and Development Board to the incident”.

“In view of public safety, the town council will be sending out a letter to all coffee shops in Nee Soon town, to remind them to conduct regular checks and maintenance of their grease-trap covers,” she said. /TISG