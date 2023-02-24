Ya Hui leaves Mediacorp after 15 years; says it’s time to explore things on her own

SINGAPORE – Ya Hui will leave Mediacorp after 15 long years at the end of her contract this February 2023. In an Instagram post, the actress shared this announcement and expressed her reasons as to why she pursued this life-changing decision.

“15 years. From a girl chasing her childhood dream to where she is today, it wasn’t a smooth sailing journey but definitely an incredible one,” Ya Hui stated in her post caption. She also mentioned that every role that she had played with the company had ‘enriched’ her life in ways she can’t even imagine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ya Hui 雅慧 (@yahuiyh)

Ya Hui emphasized that her passion for her craft remained and she still wants everyone to connect with the characters that she portrays. However, she is stepping out of her comfort zone in order to explore new possibilities to grow and challenge herself.

“Do one thing that scares you everyday,” she quoted Eleanor Roosevelt.

She added: “What lies ahead shall be a new adventure and I hope you will continue to follow me on my journey of self-exploration.”

To end her announcement post, she gave her gratitude messages to The Celebrity Agency – her talent management – for all the opportunities that it has opened for her over the years to cultivate her talent as an artist.

She also thanked all the brands and companies that chose to work with her.

“I’m humbled by your trust and confidence in me to empower your branding! Thank you!” she remarked.

Of course, she expressed her utmost gratitude to her fans and believers club for their unwavering support for her life decisions.

“To my dearest @teamyahui , and to those who believe in me, appreciate my works and love me for who I am, I can never thank you all enough. Without your utmost support, I would have given up long ago,” she admitted.

Fellow Singaporean celebrities and online citizens commented on her post and wished her all the best in her new endeavor.

