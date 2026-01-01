// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 1, 2026
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering his New Year's Eve address
Asia
1 min.Read

Xi flaunts China’s tech rise, reaffirms pledge to take Taiwan

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

BEIJING: On Wednesday evening, Chinese President Xi Jinping reflected on his country’s technological progress over the past year, celebrating breakthroughs from artificial intelligence to semiconductors, while once again making clear Beijing’s goal of bringing Taiwan under its control.

In his New Year’s Eve address, broadcast by state media, Xi painted a picture of a nation pushing forward in military technology, space exploration, and infrastructure. The speech was accompanied by striking visuals, from humanoid robots performing kung fu to sprawling new hydropower projects.

“We sought to energise high-quality development through innovation,” Xi said, expressing gratitude to the Chinese people for helping drive the country’s economic growth over the past five years. China is now preparing its next five-year economic plan, set to be discussed at the legislative session in March.

Against the backdrop of tighter U.S. restrictions on semiconductors and other high-tech exports, Xi emphasised the country’s focus on becoming more self-reliant in science and technology.

See also  East Asia eyes a currency swap pact: Could it challenge the dollar’s reign?

He also highlighted China’s rising presence on the global stage, pointing to the high-level political events and international exchanges it hosted over the past year.

Turning to Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy Beijing considers part of its territory, Xi repeated his long-standing message about reunification. “We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship,” he said. “The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable.”

The speech came amid heightened tensions in the region. Earlier this week, China conducted two days of military drills near Taiwan, involving rocket launches, aircraft, and warships, in response to a planned U.S. arms sale to the island. Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te condemned the drills but promised his government would act responsibly, avoiding escalation or provocations.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

As South Asia’s youth rise up, India’s Gen Z remains missing

"Gen Z is a generation of convenience," said Harshita...
Asia

Thailand reaffirms commitment to peace on Cambodian border, calls for cooperation

Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) on Wednesday spoke out...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Digital M&A: Why Southeast Asia Is catching up faster than anyone expected

Southeast Asia's digital businesses crossed a maturity threshold in...

Singapore’s Economy Beat the Odds in 2025 — So Why Doesn’t It Feel Like a Win?

We ended 2025 with a robust 4.8% economic growth...

Woman imprisoned for more than eight months after biting female colleague’s fingertip

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old Chinese national recently got into a...

Dispute over $5 durian at Bedok ends with buyer calling the police

SINGAPORE: After the attendant at a fruit stall in...

Business

Tinder tops list for job seekers turning to dating apps amid tough job market

While Singapore's fresh graduates are turning to building businesses...

Jobseeker raises concerns after being told salary would be split between two companies, asks, ‘How common is this?’

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker’s Reddit post describing a “suspicious” job...

China’s BYD on track to become the world’s top EV seller in 2025, overtaking Tesla

NEW YORK: China’s BYD is on track to become...

Singapore to seize more assets tied to Cambodia’s Prince Group and its founder Chen Zhi

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities may seize more assets linked to...

Singapore Politics

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

© The Independent Singapore

// //