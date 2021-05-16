Wu Chun’s 7-year-old son looks more handsome than star himself, according to netizens

- Advertisement -

Bruneian star Wu Chun is known to have good looks and his family members have also inherited the good-looking gene. His septuagenarian dad caught the attention of the Internet, Wu Chun himself was praised for his super ripped body and his 10-year-old daughter Neinei was said to have the potential to be a model.

The former Fahrenheit member uploaded an old photo of his late mother on Mother’s Day (May 9). She died from cancer many years ago. Fans noted that she was very beautiful (which is probably how Wu Chun got his looks), and that Wu Chun’s wife looks a bit like her.

With a gene pool like that, it is no surprise that the baby of the family, Wu Chun’s seven-year-old son Max is growing up to become a good-looking young man. Wu Chun may not be able to celebrate Mother’s Day in person with his family as he is currently in China for work, as reported by 8days.sg.

However, the 41-year-old arranged with his children to surprise Liying with a cake and bouquet, sharing some heartwarming photos from the event on his Weibo account. Max’s face was seen clearly in one of the photos and it is no surprise then that Wu Chun himself could not help but marvel over how much his son resembles him.

Netizens also began heaping praises on the little lad for his good looks with comments like “He is a carbon copy of Wu Chun and was born with the face of a celebrity” and “I can’t even say he looks a bit like Wu Chun, they’re exactly the same”.

Some even remarked that Max is even more handsome than Wu Chun himself. Time will tell if Max inherited his father and grandfather’s age-defying superpowers.

Born on October 10, 1979, Goh Kiat Chun, better known as Wu Chun is a Bruneian actor, singer, and model. He was a member of Fahrenheit, a Taiwanese Mandopop vocal quartet boy band, from its debut in 2005 to June 2011, singing bass. Wu has appeared in several Taiwanese television series, such as Tokyo Juliet (2006), Hanazakarino Kimitachihe (2006), Romantic Princess (2007), Hot Shot (2008), Sunshine Angel (2011), and Kindaichi Case Files (2012–2013). In 2014, he appeared in the reality television program, Dad is Back with his daughter, Nei Nei. His film appearances include The Butterfly Lovers (2008), Lady of the Dynasty (2014). In 2018, he was cast in the Chinese drama, Martial Universe.

