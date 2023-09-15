WP’s Louis Chua, Lee Li Lian, pay tribute to longtime Sengkang mentor-volunteer who passed away

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party members Ms Lee Li Lian and Mr Louis Chua honoured Mr CH Lam, a longtime volunteer at Sengkang, in social media posts on Wednesday (Sept 13).

Noting his contributions not just to the WP team but to herself personally, Ms Lee called him “not just a fellow volunteer but a dear Mentor” in an Instagram post, adding that former WP chief Low Thia Khiang had been among those who had come to pay respects to Mr Lam.

Ms Lee, who served as Member of Parliament for Punggol East SMC from 2013 to 2015, said she had attended his wake “with great sadness” but also felt “immense gratitude” as she reflected on “the incredible impact he had on our cause and on me personally.”

“Mr Lam was not just a core member of the SengKang and former Punggol East SMC Team, he was a guiding light in my political journey. His dedication knew no bounds, and his unwavering commitment to our political party was a source of inspiration for me. He had been walking with me since 2013. He was constantly by my side, and helping me to keep a look out for anything that I could have missed.

Mr Lam believed in me when I doubted myself and encouraged me to strive for excellence in our shared mission. His passion, kindness, and unwavering support will forever be etched in my heart.”

Mr Louis Chua, an MP for Sengkang GRC since 2020, also wrote that he had been saddened by the news of Mr Lam’s passing.

“Thank you for always being there for us, and we will miss you dearly,” he wrote, noting that Mr Lam had “always been one of the most passionate volunteers in the Sengkang team.”

“Unassuming, hardworking and with an unwavering dedication to the cause, he exemplifies in many ways what it means to walk with the WP,” he added.

Mr Chua also recalled that Mr Lam had been with the team as they walked the ground at Sengkang before the general election in 2020, and even at the age of 60, “his energy and enthusiasm levels are arguably even higher than many young ones like me!”

More recently, despite being in poor health, Mr Lam continued to support the WP team, joining in activities when he could.

“At our recent national day celebrations, colours by the park, he even brought down bags of soft toys just so we could distribute them to children attending the event!” added Mr Chua.

