WP MP Louis Chua to Govt: Give people an idea of what to expect in Phase 3

Singapore — Opposition Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua has asked the Government to give the people an idea of what to expect when the country enters Phase 3 of its phased reopening instead of keeping them largely unaware of what adjustments they should make after Phase 2.

Phase 3 is expected to be the “new normal” until a vaccine or treatment is found for Covid-19.

Mr Chua, a member of the WP team elected to Sengkang GRC in this year’s elections, asked Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on Monday (Oct 5) where the country stands in the Government’s risk assessment in determining when to move into Phase 3.

Echoing comments Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat made in a Ministerial Statement the same day, Mr Gan responded that the Multi-ministry Task Force is still working on a roadmap towards Phase 3 and that more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Through supplementary questions, Mr Chua highlighted the importance of giving additional parameters and guidance to businesses and individuals on what they can expect in that phase. He said in a subsequent Facebook post: “This is to help us make plans in advance, rather than taking a passive wait-and-see approach with low visibility into the future.”

Mr Chua also asked whether an improved risk assessment guide can be provided since the country has been at the DORSCON Orange level since February and expects to remain in it for some more time, even though the number of daily Covid-19 cases have dropped off since hitting a peak of 1,426 cases in April.

He said on Facebook: “Further, I’ve also highlighted that we have been in DORSCON Orange since 7 February earlier this year.

“The Circuit Breaker period, the peak in daily Covid-19 cases at 1,426 on 20 April and the upcoming Phase Three re-opening are all part of DORSCON Orange…with Minister Gan stressing that we will maintain DORSCON Orange for the time being, could a more useful and timely risk assessment guide be provided to residents instead?”

