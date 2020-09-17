WP chief shines spotlight on religious harmony at Aljunied GRC

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh shone a spotlight at the harmony between the multi-religious constituents in Aljunied GRC, after conducting house visits in the area on Wednesday evening (16 Sept).

Mr Pritam, who was re-elected for a third term as Aljunied GRC MP in the July election, is in charge of the Eunos division of the multi-member ward. Sharing that his house visits coincided with the Hungry Ghost Festival, the opposition leader said that he wished the Buddhist and Taoist families who were preparing offerings for their ancestors.

He wrote on Facebook: “Housevisits this evening coincided with the final night of the “ghost” month with some Buddhist and Taoist families preparing offerings, burning incense and joss paper, amongst other things for their ancestors.

“As the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC is a mature estate, there are quite a few Chinese families who continue the practice and pass it down to the younger generations. I stopped and spoke to some of them this evening after housevisits and wished them well.”

Mr Pritam, who also serves as Leader of the Opposition, added that those commemorating the occasion were grateful to their non-Chinese neighbours for their understanding. Highlighting how his constituents live harmoniously despite their religious differences, Mr Pritam wrote:

“As a multi-religious society that lives cheek by jowl in HDB flats, many are very grateful to their neighbours for their understanding during such events and festivals. As is to be expected, they in turn show understanding when their neighbours of another faith undertake their cultural/religious practices.

“What ensues is a virtuous cycle of tolerance and compromise.”

