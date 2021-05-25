Workers’ Party’s video message to Singaporeans: We’re all in this together

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The Workers’ Party released a video message on its Facebook page on Tuesday (May 25), touching on the country’s Covid-19 situation.

The video begins with the words, “We’re all in this together.”

The caption reads, “The Covid pandemic and this period of restrictions have imposed hardship on many of us. Here’s a message from the Workers’ Party on the values and ideals we need to hold close to our hearts during this difficult time.”

Noticeably, it’s mainly the younger members of the party who take front and centre in the messaging—both those who won seats in Parliament in last July’s general election, as well as the party’s rising stars.

The video begins with Dr Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), who talks about Singapore having recently moved to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), “as we address the leakage of cases in our community”.

Two-term MP Dennis Tan comes next (Hougang SMC), calling the present situation “a key moment for us all: for governments, businesses and individuals.”

“We must pull together to plug the gaps and address any deficiencies,” he adds. “We must work together to combat this difficult enemy.”

He is followed by lawyer He Ting Ru, (Sengkang GRC), standing at a playground where two young boys are running around. Ms He encourages everyone to, “as a country…be kind to one another.”

“And let us not allow the stress and anger created by the situation lead us down the path of hate,” she adds.

Mr Kenneth Foo, who is often seen co-leading the Workers’ Party’s on-ground activities at East Coast, asks for empathy for those who are “paying a price during this time”.

Ms Raeesah Khan (Sengkang GRC) expresses the same feeling, holding her baby girl, born in early January, in her arms. Ms Khan says that “women, in particular, have been affected” by the pandemic, and “have had to take on multiple roles”.

WP politician Nicole Seah, who is also active at East Coast GRC, picks up from where Ms Khan left off. With her young daughter sitting on her lap, Ms Seah points out that many women have had to juggle their children’s home-based learning, work, and housekeeping.

“So, be especially considerate to your wives, mothers, and sisters,” she urges. “They need all the support and help that they can get at this period.”

Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) ends the video, saying no one knows how long the pandemic will last.

“And that is why as a community, we must remain focused on the present challenge of tackling the pandemic and build back better for all fellow Singaporeans,” he says.

