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Monday, March 16, 2026
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2 min.Read

Worker says manager refused to let him leave on time to pick up his child

Sharifah Azzahra
By Sharifah Azzahra

Parents have been taking to social media to share their negative experiences with workplace culture, particularly how long hours and rigid expectations make it difficult to balance family life and childcare responsibilities. While workplaces have shifted toward more efficient and flexible arrangements, many parents still struggle under traditional, unapologetic managerial behaviour that equates hours spent in the office with productivity.

One parent highlighted this tension online by mentioning, “Don’t tell me we have to work from the office every day. Covid proved that you can work from home effectively.”

Another reflected on the inefficiency of strict office hours, saying that “I can tell you now that sitting at my office desk, I am just doing work much slower and tbh the amount of things I have to do doesn’t take up that much time.”

Disappointment and frustration were also clear when parents emphasised the importance of management, “Having the right boss is equally important. A workaholic, single manager is not going to empathise with you at all.”

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These reflections highlight the gap between modern work practices and outdated expectations, showing how a rigid work culture continues to challenge parents trying to juggle both professional and family responsibilities.

Parenting vs. productivity: A workplace dilemma

Parents are seeking empathy and understanding from management, hoping for a better work-life balance. One parent shared their thoughts:

“Flexibility and understanding will give us extra time with our kids—breakfast in the morning, dinner in the evening.”

While flexible arrangements have proven effective, many parents continue to face unsympathetic management, long hours, and hiring biases, making it challenging to balance professional and family responsibilities. Beyond toxic workplace culture, discrimination, and lack of support for employees who are pregnant or trying to start a family, the emotional and ethical toll on parents was widely discussed and agreed upon by online commentators.

Rethinking office culture

The experiences shared online reveal a harsh reality. While workplaces may have adopted new technologies and flexible arrangements, managerial mindsets have not kept pace. Long hours, rigid expectations, and unsympathetic supervisors continue to pressure working parents. Supporting parents is not just a matter of empathy; it is an investment in the future of the economy. Families raising children today are nurturing tomorrow’s workforce, innovators, and consumers. By fostering family-friendly workplaces, organisations can secure long-term productivity, growth, and profitability, making such support essential rather than optional.

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Also read: ‘I need to support them ASAP’: 18 y/o Singaporean asks what career can provide stable income after parents lose their jobs – Singapore News

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