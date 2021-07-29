Woman’s family completely disapproves of boyfriend, says she has ‘downgraded’ herself to be with guy earning less and from single-parent family

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Ever heard of the saying that when you marry someone, you marry their entire family? One lady’s family completely disapproved of her relationship because her boyfriend was from a single-parent home while her family felt that “families should be compatible”.

In an anonymous post to popular Facebook confessions page NUSWhispers, one woman in her mid-30s sought advice from netizens with regard to her relationship-or-family dilemma.

She shared that the guy she was dating for a few months was also in his mid-30s, and that the relationship had been going well until her family found out that he is from a single-parent home, not as academically qualified as their daughter, and he earns much less than she does.

“he is probably the sweetest guy and most sincere person I have met. And he makes me feel really happy and secure (emotionally)!” she wrote.

Without even meeting the guy, she added that her parents object to him and the relationship and “will disown me if I choose to pursue this without their support”.

“the parental pressure is also amounting and causing a lot of distractions. He knows what is happening, and he is working on everything he can to solve them. But it will take time, effort and patience”, she added.

However, she noted that while she felt that finances could ultimately be worked out, the guy she was dating could not change his family background. “This is a big concern to my family. Because they feel families should be compatible. This gap is too wide, and have ‘downgraded’ myself to be with him”, she wrote.

Confused, she noted that she wanted to give the relationship a chance, but was worried about never getting her parents’ approval.

Netizens who commented on the post agreed that it was a difficult situation to be in, and most advised that she should follow her gut feeling.

/TISG

