Woman who claims safe distancing ambassador stalked her is not alone

Singapore — Along with Ms Isabel who made a police report against a safe-distancing ambassador allegedly stalked her, others, including former DJ Jade Rasif have also come forward with similar claims.

Ms Isabel got to know the safe distancing ambassador (SDA) in Nov last year when he helped her speak to a customer about safe distancing guidelines. He allegedly told her she looked pretty and asked for her days off and if she had a boyfriend. She added that soon after, he started following her, which was when she made a police report.

Ms Isabel also alleged that earlier this year, he took a photo of her and sent it to her. She also claimed that he followed her during her lunch breaks and tried to strike up conversations with her.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Aug 25), the former DJ and social media influencer wrote that after she “posted my stories last month, stories from women harassed by SDAs flooded my inbox”.

The DJ turned healthcare worker Jade Rasif took to social media on Aug 3 to rant about how she felt some social distancing ambassadors used “their positions as an excuse to stalk women and now raid their homes”.

In her Instagram Story, Ms Rasif wrote that some male safe distancing ambassadors took photos of her. She added that it was not because she had broken any rules, as she noted that she had “never even received a friendly warning before”.

“now they come into my house and poke around with no warrant”, she wrote. Ms Rasif continued: “You know I totally understand taking photos and following me if I subsequently get a warning but the fact that I NEVER get warnings OR get treated like this by female officers makes me feel like some just use their positions as an excuse to stalk women and now raid their homes”.

- Advertisement - On Monday (Aug 2), the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) clarified that safe-distancing enforcement officers may enter and inspect “various premises, including residences” even if no warrant has been issued. This would allow the officers to make sure that regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic are being followed. “Safe-distancing enforcement officers are empowered to enter, inspect and search various premises, including residences, without a warrant, to check whether the COVID-19 regulations are being complied with”, the URA said. /TISG

