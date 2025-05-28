Woman upset after seeing dog bed in laundromat dryer, says they’re for human clothing only

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: After a woman asked others to “Please be considerate la” and posed a video of a dog bed being cleaned in a laundromat, many others agreed.

In a (Tuesday) May 27 post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, 盘相楹 wrote that a laundromat is “ONLY FOR HUMAN clothing leh.”

”How can you dry your dog beds in the dryer!” she exclaimed, adding, “Don’t get me wrong, I have a dog at home too, but must not take things for granted!”

She also wrote that cleaning the dog bed this way is not only disrespectful but also endangers those who have allergies to pet hair.

Netizens commenting on her post agreed with her and thanked her for speaking up, appearing to find it inappropriate as well for anyone to use a laundromat for pet bedding.

“Oh no…. Why ppl do it like that… Should know is for washing clothes, curtains, and bedsheets only…. No other things alamak,” a woman wrote.

“Isn’t there a sign that states what can and can’t be washed? I know pet beds are definitely not allowed,” another commented, adding, “Does this laundromat name and shame bad customers? The one I went to had CCTV screenshots of the offenders printed and pasted on the walls with their ‘crime’ mentioned.”

“I hope the owners of these laundromats put up rules and regulations, dos and don’ts, T&C for users to abide by when patronizing,” chimed in another.

“Unacceptable! No plushies, no shoes, and certainly no pet beddings! It’s for universal use for clothes worn by us only. Human beddings are ok. The management must look into it and sanitize their machines. When you see this should call their hotline immediately so they can send someone immediately. They have cameras that they can view who does it,” a group member added.

Others complained that they’ve seen people similarly use the washers and dryers for items such as dirty shoes or muddy military uniforms.

Another commenter wrote that pet keepers can also be inconsiderate in other ways. “Not only dryers, even rental cars are also subject to misuse by pet keepers who use the rental cars to bring their pets for grooming or veterinary appointments. Pet keepers!!!… Imagine you’re the next one using it, how would you feel?”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author for further comments or updates. /TISG

