Woman trips over signboard at Bukit Merah Central NTUC; but instead of apologizing manager says other customers have also fallen there

SINGAPORE: After an accident occurs anywhere, it’s a reasonable expectation that others around would extend assistance and be helpful. In a commercial area, the person in charge would also apologise, if needed.

But this is not what one netizen experienced when one of her relatives fell recently at NTUC FairPrice at Bukit Merah Central.

A Ms Alexis Tham shared what she called a “terrible experience” on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan 18).

“My family member tripped over the edge of a signboard that was placed right next to the exit. As a result her right shoulder is badly injured.”

Ms Tham posted two pictures of her family member’s bruised arm, the front area of the shop, and the signage area where the incident is likely to have occurred.

But what made matters worse for Ms Tham and her family was how the matter was handled by those in charge.

“No apologies at all were given by the store manager,” she added.

“When asked, he simply said there had already been quite a few customers who tripped at the exact same spot!”

Ms Tham ended her post by asking, “Why place it there despite already knowing it’s a fall hazard?”

TISG has reached out to Ms Tham to inquire as to whether there have been any further updates regarding her family member’s condition.

We have also requested a comment from NTUC FairPrice concerning the incident.

Netizens posted messages expressing their sympathy and urged her to lodge a report.

“Report to MOM for workplace safety hazard!!!!! Sure kena summon!!!!

Call their HQ & demand for compensation!!!!,” wrote one netizen.

