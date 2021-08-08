Woman seen sunbathing below HDB in Bukit Batok goes viral

- Advertisement -

After a young netizen shared a video of a woman whom he found sunbathing below an HDB flat in Bukit Batok, Singaporeans have had a mixed response.

A video capturing a woman taking advantage of the sun in an empty space was shared on the Facebook page Singapore Incidents on Friday (Aug 6) with the caption “Look like Ang Moh (Caucasian) lady (is) sunbathing below (an) HDB at Bukit Batok.”

The video began with the young man giving a brief introduction, saying, “See I don’t understand you people in Singapore, especially the people that live in Bukit Batok… because I’m here on a normal day, and that’s happening.” His video panned to a woman who appeared to be sunbathing by a flight of stairs.

“Enjoying your tan, I see,” he said. “Wow, a suntan… below an HDB block…”

The young man then began walking closer, explaining, “We’re going to go closer for a close-up to see if she’s actually having a suntan or if she’s actually dying… and uh… don’t do drugs.”

After filming the sunbathing woman from multiple angles, he walked away and said, “Alright, that’s crazy… I’m never coming back to Bukit Batok.”

In response to this, netizens have had a mixed response. While some saw nothing wrong with the woman taking advantage of the sun in the empty space, others called out the young man, asking him where his facemask was, as he wasn’t donning one in the videos he took.

“It doesn’t matter where you are. Apply sunblock lay on a towel, close your eyes… imagine you are (on) a beautiful beach,” one netizen wrote, while another said, “Own goal post… fine S$300.”

/TISG

