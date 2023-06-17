Woman says her parents always preferred her sister; they demanded she gives $300 of her salary to them and $200 to her sister

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media, frustrated with her parents’ favouritism for her younger sister.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that when she was five, her mother was heavily pregnant with her sister. “My request of her to play with me was declined and I threw a tantrum. Can’t remember the details but I fell from the sofa and it ended up with both my mother and me going to the hospital and my sister born premature (7months). She stayed in the ICU for weeks. From then on, I was being reminded by my parents for my “evilness””, the woman wrote.

She added that when her sister was three months old and contracted the flu, it affected her brain. Even this was blamed on the woman because “it’s the premature (sic) that caused her to be weaker hence a small fever affected her brain. (She became a slower learner and needs to attend special school)”

“I usually wear what my cousins passed down while my sisters gets to shop and buy clothes. I get only $5 as pocket money (for recess and lunch) while my sister gets $7. My sisters get to spend their angbao money while I have to give all of them (except yasui angbao) back. Even ny maid is allowed to neglect me but she never did, instead she is the only one who cares about me”, the woman wrote.

She added that when she started working, she earned $1,600 a month before CPF deductions. Out of this, her parents demanded she give them $300 and another $200 to her sister. “I just kept quiet because I was brainwashed into believing I was the one who caused my sister’s misfortune. I have to take care of her for my whole life”, she wrote.

“If you’re wondering about my parents financial abilities. My mother spent her 4K salary on branded bags/High tea with her tai tai friends and my father make 5 digits a month. Flat is already fully paid by my grandfather”, she added. Her siblings did not have to work for anything, yet her parents still took what they could from her, she wrote.

“I really felt better after moving out. I have finally gotten out of the guilt that I “caused” to my sister. I can finally plan for my own future aand have my personal space”, the woman wrote in her post.

