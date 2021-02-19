Woman prevents passerby from calling ambulance after her husband hits motorcyclist and pillion rider

- Advertisement -

A video of a woman trying to stop a passer-by from calling an ambulance, after her husband was the one who hit a motorcyclist and his pillion, went viral.

The video was circulated online on Wednesday (Feb 17) and published on Facebook page ‘Singapore Incidents’, where it earned the ire of many netizens.

In the almost 6-minute-long clip, a woman in a red blouse, and a man presumably her husband, could be seen talking to another man off-camera, who was filming.

The man filming asks the couple, “I’m here, do you want to tell me anything?”

To which, the woman’s husband and driver of the car repeated, “It’s enough, it’s enough”.

The woman then added, “Why why, we are trying to settle, we are trying our best to come here”

The man filming said that he called the ambulance, another woman who was likely a passenger in the car added, “You mean I cannot send him to the hospital myself?”

The man filming then added that the motorcyclist was injured and that he had dislocated his arm.

“How you want to carry him by your car”, he asked when the woman responded questioning if the mototcyclist was “very injured”.

“Ambulance is the right move, come on. Be fair. I’m not targeting you. Dislocate call ambulance what’s wrong? I did not scold you, I did not scream at you”, the man said.

The driver’s family members kept trying to dissuage the man from calling an ambulance, and at one point one of the woman retorted: “Are you being kaypo (nosey)?”

At about 1:40 into the clip, two members of the SCDF and an ambulance arrived, asking the man filming to stand aside.

As the camera panned to show the two injured men, one looked to be a food delivery driver.

The driver of the car who had hit the motorcyclist asked the men if they were okay, or injured, and one replied that he did not know what had happened. The driver then asked for the insurance details of the two men on the motorcycle.

At this point, the man filming interjected saying that he was a taxi driver and that he had tried to help them by calling an ambulance, but that if they wanted to have a private settlement that they would be on their own.

The video ended with the driver and his family member getting into an argument with the taxi driver, as the SCDF members packed up and helped the two men on the motorcycle into the ambulance.

The video garnered more than 300 reactions and over 200 comments, with most agreeing with the taxi driver, and praising him for helping.

