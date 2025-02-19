CHINA: A woman from Luoyang, central Henan province, has sparked widespread conversation about hotel privacy concerns after sharing a simple yet clever method of protecting herself from potential hidden cameras in hotel rooms.

Known only by her surname, Dang created a makeshift tent using a large dust sheet and a length of rope to shield her hotel bed from prying eyes, according to the latest South China Morning Post report. Her video, demonstrating how to construct the DIY tent, has garnered significant attention, with many applauding her creative solution to a growing issue of privacy in hotels.

Dang, who has not disclosed the name or location of the hotel she was staying at, expressed her concerns about the increasing reports of hidden cameras in guest rooms. “I have read many reports about hotel guests being surveilled by spy cameras. It seems nearly impossible to safeguard ourselves from prying eyes. This deeply concerns me,” she told the Yangcheng Evening News.

Initially, Dang considered buying a portable tent for her travels but dismissed the idea due to high prices and limited space. Instead, she devised a simple alternative: using a large dust sheet, typically used to cover furniture, and a long rope. By tying the rope to high points in the room—such as cabinet handles, curtain tracks, or wall hooks—she could hang the dust sheet over the bed to form a protective tent.

“This method is simple, the materials are inexpensive, and it yields quite satisfactory results,” Dang explained. Her video showed the tent, which measured 1.7 meters tall, 2 meters long, and 2 meters wide.

Her creative solution has resonated with many across China, where concerns about hotel privacy have gained significant traction. In 2023, a couple from China discovered a hidden spy camera in an Airbnb while staying in Malaysia. The camera, concealed in a wall power socket, was pointed directly at their bed. The couple’s social media post prompted an investigation, but not before the host accused them of damaging his reputation, later issuing a refund.

Just recently, Guangdong became the first region in China to implement regulations mandating that hotels ensure no surveillance devices are installed in guest rooms. This new rule, part of the Guangdong Hotel Industry Safety Management Rule, has only amplified the conversation about privacy in hotels.

Dang’s video and inventive solution have sparked positive responses online. One internet user wrote, “This woman is both creative and intelligent. She offers us a simple and effective way to safeguard our privacy.” However, another user raised a valid concern: “It’s a good idea. But what about when you need to go to the toilet or take a shower?”

Despite the question, Dang’s tent method offers a practical and cost-effective solution to a problem that many travellers fear—unseen surveillance in hotel rooms. As privacy concerns grow, Dang’s simple yet effective method may encourage more travellers to take proactive steps to safeguard their personal space in hotels.