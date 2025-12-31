// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Photo: Freepik
Woman imprisoned for more than eight months after biting female colleague’s fingertip

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old Chinese national recently got into a fight with her female colleague, and it caused her to bite off the tip of her colleague’s left middle finger, exposing her bone. The woman is now facing two charges of intentional assault, where she pleaded to one charge and the other is still taken into consideration. 

The suspect is now sentenced to eight months and two weeks in jail. Moreover, the victim, a 38-year-old Chinese woman, needed surgery to shorten the bone and have an artificial nail implanted. 

Case investigation 

According to the case details, the suspect and the victim went to a company to apply for the same job position. The suspect then saw the victim talking to a group of workers, and immediately assumed that they were talking badly about her. With this accusation, there had been an intense argument in which the suspect pulled the victim’s hair and scratched her cheek. 

The following day, the suspect had an encounter with the victim once again, and the victim asked the woman about what happened the previous day. Their conversation led to another argument, and the suspect bit off the tip of the victim’s left middle finger. The deep was so deep that it exposed the bone. 

See also  99 married, engaged, dating couples to walk 9.9km for love & commitment on 12/12 — S’pore couple also offers their wedding venue for live event

The manager then separated the two and the victim was taken to the hospital for proper treatment. She was administered with antibiotics, painkillers, and a tetanus vaccine. Furthermore, the doctor’s diagnosis revealed that the victim needed surgery for an artificial day. The victim was granted a total of 46 days of sick leave and 19 days of light work arrangements.

With all of this, the prosecution stated that the suspect’s actions caused moderate harm, and requested the judge to sentence her to three to four months in jail. 

In similar news about public fights, there was a report where two male diners recently fought at a food court located in Choa Chu Kang, suspectedly after they had been drinking.

Due to the intensity of the incident, one of the men was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. Read more about the story here.

