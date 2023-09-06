Woman buys durian mooncake online; turns out to be another scam tactic

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after ordering and paying online for a durian mooncake, which was never delivered. After making up a story, the seller ended up ghosting the customer.

Ms Catherine Yip posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Sept 5) to warn others about similar scams.

“What’s a scammer,” she wrote about “Lily,” the woman from Duria Singapore 榴冠王 – 新加坡总代, the online merchant from whom she had ordered the durian mooncake.

“Received a called from Lily today for tomorrow delivery. To my surprise that she told me the factory got people caught covid and the factory required to do disinfectant and will closed done for month. So, there wasn’t any promise when can do delivery and I ask for refund.”

Ms Yip said the problem arose when “Lily” asked her to download an app, Mega, in order to facilitate a refund.

However, the app is only available on Android phones, and Ms Yip is an iPhone user.

“Lily” then told Ms Yip that she would check on the matter for her,

However, immediately afterwards, “Lily” deleted all the messages she had sent to Ms Yip and proceeded to block her both on her phone and the Messenger app.

“Please be aware when make purchase from FB merchant. I believe they’re a group of people doing the same,” warned Ms Yip. The Independent Singapore has reached out to her for further updates or comments.

She may well be right. The Singapore Police Force said in a media announcement on the same day that similar mooncake scams had victimized at least 27 people.

“In August 2023, at least 27 victims have fallen prey, with total losses amounting to at least $325,000,” the police Public Affairs Department said.

The modus operandi of the scammers is exactly what Ms Yip experienced.

She may have been lucky that she couldn’t install the app the scammer asked her to.

The police said: “In these cases, victims would come across advertisements on Facebook and Instagram for the sale of mooncakes where buyers would contact the ‘sellers’ via the social messaging platforms to place orders. The scammers would then engage victims on WhatsApp and direct them to malicious links to purchase the items and/or make payment.

These malicious links will lead victims to download an Android Package Kit (APK) file, an application (app) created for Android’s operating system, that contains malware. In some cases, victims were first instructed to make PayNow/bank transfers for the purchase of mooncakes. Thereafter, the scammers would inform victims that their orders had to be cancelled due to production or manpower issues. In order to get their refunds, the victims would then be directed to the malicious links to download an APK file,” the police added. /TISG

