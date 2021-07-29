Woman alleges that delivery rider damaged her plants, but netizens urge her not to jump to conclusions

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to Facebook to complain about a delivery rider after she found one of her pots damaged, but other netizens shot her down.

She had shared about the incident in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore” after her experience.

At the start of her post, the netizen expressed that she was feeling very angry and upset for the first time in a while.

She takes care of several plants in her residence that she leaves them in her corridor so that they receive enough sunlight.

A delivery attendant from J&T had come by to deliver a package to her residence and in the process damaged one of her plants, the netizen explains.

Having left the plants outside for only half an hour, she was adamant that no one else could have had damaged her plants. In addition, she also claims to check on her plants every five or ten minutes since she has another open container with snails in them.

As she wants to avoid having the snails escape, she checks on her plants quite frequently, she says. In her post, she also mentions that she was seated next to the door in her living room and that the delivery attendant was the only one who passed by the entire time.

While Shopee did provide her with a number so that she could reach out to J&T, the netizen says that she is unable to reach anyone on the other end of the line. She expressed that she was angry mainly because her children had purchased these plants for her, and she has put a lot of time into looking after and caring for them.

Towards the end of her post, she calls the man’s behaviour irresponsible, saying that he should have owned up to his mistake and apologised to her about it. However, rather than informing her that one of her plants was damaged, he decided to pretend nothing had happened instead.

Several netizens shared their view of the matter in the comments section.

Some questioned why she left her plants in the corridor when they could prove to be a hazard to others. However, the poster insisted that she kept the plants near the parapet, as placing the pots on the parapet itself would be far too dangerous if one of the pots were to fall off.

A few other netizens urged her not to jump to conclusions since she had no proof of who the perpetrator was, and added that a lot can happen in a mere few minutes.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

