Relationships Wife not thrilled with hubby’s penis enhancement, seeks divorce!

Wife not thrilled with hubby’s penis enhancement, seeks divorce!

Photo: freepik/GMO (for illustration purposes only)

The wife wants to file for divorce because she was concerned that the enlargement would ruin her health and bring her damage.

By KMF
- Advertisement -

When a guy has penis enlargement, the companion appears to be overly satisfied, but that could be the case in the movies, possibly not in real life.

Penis enlargement should be the inverse of breast augmentation. This appears to thrill males or the spouses of women who do so. However, our story appears to have a different ending as a guy faces divorce from his wife, who is unhappy with his penis growth.

The local woman stated that she wants to apply for fasakh, a type of divorce in Islam. She claims she became concerned after learning that her spouse had received an injection to expand his penis.

According to Fahmi Ramli who posted on a Facebook page of Peguam Syarie & Konsultan Perundangan Islam, the woman wanted to file for divorce because she was concerned that the enlargement would ruin her health and bring her damage. Peguam means lawyers in Malay, and Syarie is for the Islamic laws.

However, the woman’s husband, according to Fahmi, refused to divorce his wife as it is his sole right to decide (according to Islamic rights) whether he will divorce the wife or not.

“If the husband does not want a divorce, the wife can file a fasakh, but the divorce or fasakh depends on the reason for the divorce.

“But what is certain is that in every state (in Malaysia) there are provisions saying that a wife can claim fasakh because of her husband’s large penis,” the Facebook post explains.

According to Fahmi, one way for the wife to gain attention and request the divorce to be declared is for her to undergo a psychological assessment.

In that manner, she may demonstrate that she is concerned and terrified about the prospects of such a marriage, allowing the following steps to be done.

“I once had a case related to the husband’s lust. The husband didn’t even think about his wife, whether his wife was sick or not. What he thought was only to satisfy his lust.

“We brought this case as one that is ‘hurting the body’ of the wife. This is proven by clinical examples of having effects such as tearing or the like on the woman’s body,” he said.

The post Wife, not thrilled with hubby’s private part enhancement, seeks divorce! appeared first on The Independent News.

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Relationships

Wife not thrilled with hubby’s penis enhancement, seeks divorce!

When a guy has penis enlargement, the companion appears to be overly satisfied, but that could be the case in the movies, possibly not in real life. Penis enlargement should be the inverse of breast augmentation. This appears to thrill...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 18

“It’s sad times if citizens need to be told to be kind to others” — Netizens voice out on the rise of abuse of...
Read more
Celebrity

Missing DJ WONG BOLLYWOOD emerges 7 days later on Facebook, only to divorce his ‘poisoning’ wife

DJ WONG BOLLYWOOD, a Malaysian content producer whose true name is Noor Aziz Johari, was reported missing by his wife, yet he reappears 7...
Read more
Home News

Music Jammin’ community celebrates Rock Star Lawrence Wong’s selection as PM–Designate

The local Rock ‘n’ Roll community is celebrating the selection of Minister Lawrence Wong by the People’s Action Party (PAP) to lead the 4th...
Read more
Home News

VIDEO: Singaporean motorist alleges extortion by the Malaysian police

A Singaporean motorist claims he was extorted by a police patrol vehicle crew, and a video of the driver standing outside a patrol car...
Read more
Relationships

Wife not thrilled with hubby’s penis enhancement, seeks divorce!

When a guy has penis enlargement, the companion appears to be overly satisfied, but that could be the case...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 18

“It’s sad times if citizens need to be told to be kind to others” — Netizens voice out on...
Read more
Celebrity

Missing DJ WONG BOLLYWOOD emerges 7 days later on Facebook, only to divorce his ‘poisoning’ wife

DJ WONG BOLLYWOOD, a Malaysian content producer whose true name is Noor Aziz Johari, was reported missing by his...
Read more
Home News

Music Jammin’ community celebrates Rock Star Lawrence Wong’s selection as PM–Designate

The local Rock ‘n’ Roll community is celebrating the selection of Minister Lawrence Wong by the People’s Action Party...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore