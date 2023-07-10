Why is Amos Yee jailed? Everything you need to know

Amos Yee is a figure of controversy who made headlines in Singapore and across the world. Known for his outspoken views on sensitive topics such as politics, religion, and free speech, Yee has been involved in multiple legal disputes, drawing both supporters and critics. Later on, “amos yee jailed” flooded the internet.

From his early notoriety for criticising the founding father of Singapore, to his subsequent convictions for offences including wounding religious feelings, harassment, grooming, and child pornography, Yee’s story is a complex one that has sparked discussions about censorship, freedom of speech, and the legal system. In this article, we will take a closer look at the life and controversies of Amos Yee, providing an overview of everything you need to know about this polarising figure.

Why is Amos Yee well-known in Singapore? And why was he jailed in Singapore?

Amos Yee is a controversial figure in Singapore known for his online presence and outspoken views on politics, religion, and other sensitive topics.

He first gained notoriety as a 16-year-old when he posted a YouTube video criticising Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew, shortly after Lee’s death on 23 March 2015.

He was charged with offending religious feelings and obscenity, found guilty and sentenced to four weeks’ jail in May 2015.

He was again arrested and sentenced to six weeks’ jail and fined $2,000 for wounding religious feelings in September 2016.

His case drew international attention, with some seeing him as a free speech advocate and others as a provocateur.

In December 2016, Yee fled Singapore and sought asylum in the United States.

Despite opposition from the Department of Homeland Security, Amos Yee was granted asylum in the United States by a US immigration court in 2017.

While he remains a polarising figure in Singapore, his notoriety has earned him a following among those who support his views on free speech and political reform.

Why is Amos Yee jailed in the US?

In October 2020, Amos Yee was taken into custody after US authorities obtained messages he exchanged with a 14-year-old girl from Texas between April and July 2019.

During this time, he shared nude photos with the girl via WhatsApp. According to prosecutors, the girl had informed Yee of her age on multiple occasions.

Yee initially befriended the girl when he was 20 years old. Their relationship ended when the girl reported it to a group of individuals interested in exposing paedophiles.

At his sentencing for grooming and child pornography, a judge cautioned Yee that he could be deported to Singapore and prohibited from re-entering the US.

How is Amos Yee now?

New prison photos of Amos Yee have emerged online, showing the 24-year-old looking drastically different compared to previous years.

The photos, uploaded on the official website of the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC), show a visibly older-looking Yee wearing a blue jacket, with his trademark long hair shorn completely.

Yee is almost halfway through the six-year sentence he is serving in the Illinois River Correctional Center for child porn and grooming. The IDOC website shows that his projected parole date is 6 October 2023

Yee’s projected discharge date is 8 October 2026. His profile on the IDOC website states that he is required to remain on the sex offender registry in the United States.

It is clear that the past three years of incarceration have taken a toll on Yee. When he was first remanded by the Chicago Police Department in 2020, he appeared a lot more youthful. In more recent photos released last year, Yee still had his long hair although he looked more unhappy than he does in the latest mugshots.

