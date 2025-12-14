‘Why do they still expect males to pay for dates?’: Man sparks online backlash for claiming SG women treat men as ‘second-class citizens’

SINGAPORE: A man has sparked online backlash after claiming that Singaporean women treat men as “second-class citizens” and always expect them to foot the bill on dates.

In a post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, he argued rather passionately that women, who do not serve National Service (NS) or participate in reservist duties like men, should take on responsibilities “more fairly in life” rather than manipulate, act entitled, or treat men as default providers.

“Personally, I don’t pay for any dates beyond a 50/50 split,” he shared. “If we hang out as friends, it’s 50/50.”

Seeking opinions, he asked others, “Are Singaporean women very entitled and arrogant? Why do they still expect males to pay for dates?”

“Please stay away from us.”

Unsurprisingly, the post quickly ruffled feathers.

Many Redditors slammed him for sounding bitter and out of touch.

One user questioned the premise of his post, writing, “Where are you getting your consensus that enough women are asking men to pay for their meals on dates to make this post? Maybe you should find better women to date, and NS has nothing to do with this bro what.”

Another commented, “Yeah and men shouldn’t expect women to be the main caregiver or do all household chores if both work and contribute to expenses. I don’t need a man to pay for dates but I won’t like a man who will complain about that either.”

A third chimed in, saying he should “stay single” if he’s so reluctant to cover the bill. “Erm… as a man, if you ask a girl out for a date, it’s socially expected that you pick up the bill. If you insist on a 50/50 split on first dates and are so stingy, then I suggest you stay single.”

A fourth sarcastically added, “Yes, we are very entitled and arrogant. Please stay away from us.”

Still, despite the backlash he received, some users came to his defence. One remarked, “They are arrogant because many men have let them be like that for so long, it’s second nature to them.”

Another argued, “If we really want to treat all sexes equally, gender roles need to be adjusted, including while dating.”

In other news, a Singaporean took to Reddit to share that the financial advisory (FA) firm he interned with is now asking him to cough up more than S$1,000 after his departure.

Posting his experience on the r/askSingapore forum on Friday (Dec 12), the man explained that shortly after “ghosting” his manager and leaving the company, he received an email stating that he owed the firm over S$1,000. The charges were listed as fees for “Professional Indemnity Cover” and a “6-Month Path to Success Recruitment Incentive Clawback.”

Read more: Ex-intern says FA firm demanded S$1K after he resigned, asks if this is legal