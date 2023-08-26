Why do Gen Z people have a sense of entitlement than others?

Generation Z, born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, has garnered significant attention for their distinct behaviours, beliefs, and attitudes.

The most prevailing is their sense of entitlement to a lot of things. So, why do Gen Z individuals appear more entitled than previous generations?

GEN Z — Feeling Entitled stems from Unique Upbringing

Instant Gratification – With the advent of smartphones, social media, and instant access to information, these individuals have grown accustomed to immediate results. This fostered a culture of instant gratification, where desires can be fulfilled with a few taps on a screen. This can translate into a perceived sense of entitlement when faced with real-world challenges requiring patience and perseverance.

Cultural Shifts – Their exposure to diverse perspectives and the ability to amplify their voices through social media platforms have empowered them to question norms and demand change. While this activism is undoubtedly positive, it can also lead to a sense of entitlement in the expectation that their views should be universally acknowledged and acted upon.

Ambitious Goals – Gen Z students are encouraged to set ambitious goals and pursue their passions. While this can inspire a generation of confident and innovative thinkers, it may also inadvertently foster a sense of entitlement when facing the realities of a competitive job market or the need to work their way up from entry-level positions.

Sheltered Upbringing – Helicopter parenting, where parents are deeply involved in every aspect of their children’s lives, can unintentionally contribute to a heightened sense of entitlement. The desire to provide a comfortable and nurturing upbringing can sometimes lead to a lack of exposure to the values of resilience and overcoming obstacles.

Gen Z’s apparent entitlement might stem from their unique upbringing and the rapid changes in the world around them. As society continues to evolve, engaging in meaningful conversations that bridge generational gaps and lead to greater empathy and understanding for one another is essential.

Read More News

How to tackle rumor mongers head-on

The photo above is from Pexels

The post Why do Gen Z people have a sense of entitlement than others? appeared first on The Independent News.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts