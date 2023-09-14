Entertainment Celebrity Check out the stars in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix entertainment line-up

Check out the stars in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix entertainment line-up

2023 Singapore Grand Prix Entertainment Lineup
Photo: Singapore GP
By Mary Alavanza

Prepare to witness your favourite stars come together

SINGAPORE: Are you excited about the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 event? Get ready to elevate your excitement with 88rising’s main stage acts, solo artists, and some added fire from the roving acts for this year’s entertainment line-up.

88rising presents main stage acts

88rising, renowned for curating remarkable musical experiences, is set to deliver a star-studded performance at Zone 4 and Zone 1. Prepare to witness your favourite stars come together to add an extra layer of excitement to your F1 experience.

Zone 4

Sept 15

  • Jackson Wang (CHN)
  • NIKI (IDN)
  • Rich Brian (IDN)
  • XG (JPN)
  • Bibi (KOR)
  • Milli (THA)
  • Warren Hue (IDN)
  • Atarashii Gakko! (JPN)

Sept 16

  • Post Malone (USA)
  • Kings Of Leon (USA)

Sept 17

  • Robbie Williams (UK)
  • Groove Armada – DJ set (UK)

Zone 1

Sept 16

  • Culture Club (UK)
  • The Kooks (UK)

Sept 17

  • Kings Of Leon (USA)
  • Madness (UK)

General stage acts

Get ready to groove to the beats as of these artists and DJs from Singapore and overseas.

Sept 15

  • Dreebsby (SGP)
  • Kalpee (TTO)
  • Matilde G (SGP)
  • Sunwich (IDN)

Sept 15 – Sept 16

  • Jinan Laetitia (IDN)
  • Safia (AUS)

Sept 15 – Sept 17

  • Airliftz (MYS)
  • DJ Aurora (SGP)
  • DJ Jamie Hall (AUS)
  • DJ Mass (LKA)
  • DJ Taaka (AUS)
  • Hijack Hayley (SGP)

Sept 16

  • aswekeepsearching (IND)

Sept 16 – Sept 17

  • Meg Mac (AUS)
  • San Cisco (AUS)
  • JOAN (USA)
  • DJ Nicolette (SGP)

Sept 17

  • Sunwich (IDN)
  • Boy George – DJ Set (UK)
  • DJ Big M (SGP)

Roving acts

The event will not be complete without the additional fun these guys add. Here’s an element of surprise to your Formula 1 experience.

Sept 15 – Sept 17

  • Bloco Singapura (SGP)
  • Brazilian Fantasy (BRA)
  • Brylights (SGP)
  • Celestials (UK)
  • Coming True Fire (TWN)
  • Dom Chambers (AUS)
  • Dr Penguin (USA)
  • Hummingbirds (UK)
  • Los Cucurrus (SGP)
  • Royalusion (SGP)

So, as the countdown begins and the city prepares for an epic weekend, remember that in Singapore, the engines won’t be the only things revving up – your excitement will, too.

Get ready to rev up your excitement for this year’s F1 race!

