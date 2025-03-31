Who is Ciden Yuzhen? Meet the rising ski mountaineering athlete from China

Cidan Yuzhen’s strong connection to rugged terrain as she was born and raised at the foot of snow-capped mountains in the remote Xizang Autonomous Region had brought her to the top of her chosen sport–ski mountaineering– on the international stage.

Yuzhen is not part of the growing number of athletes from ethnic minority backgrounds who are making a name in the field of ski mountaineering. Yuzhen Lamu and Buluer are with her.

Who is Ciden Yuzhen?

Born in 2006 in Luntse County, Shannan City, Cidan Yuzhen is part of a farming and herding family. Her grandfather, who was once a serf in Chanang County, got his freedom after Xizang’s democratic reform in 1959 and started rebuilding his life in Luntse.

At seven years old, Yuzhen was already herding sheep and harvesting highland barley on snow-covered grasslands over 3,800 meters above sea level. Little did she know that with her daily activities, she was slowly building her foundation for her athletic career.

In 2016, she was chosen for a sports school in Shannan. She started as a race walker and eventually shifted her focus when Xizang began prioritising snow sports for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Her fitness and well-being–all thanks to her upbringing as a child–earned her a spot on the national ski mountaineering team in 2020.

Athletes like Ciden Yuzhen, who grew up in mountain villages like Xizang and Xinjiang, know how to navigate high altitudes, giving them increased endurance, which is a natural advantage in ski mountaineering. However, most of these people had never heard of ski mountaineering until scouts started contacting them in 2017.

Ski Mountaineering in 2026 Olympics

Ski mountaineering, also known as skimo, will make its highly anticipated debut at the 2026 Winter Olympics in the Italian Alps. This sport combines climbing, descending, and traversing alpine terrains.

The inclusion of ski mountaineering in the Olympics has gained global interest and invited increased participation from countries, including China.

In a social media post by ISMF Skimo, Cidan Yuzhen’s recent accomplishment was shared: “A golden day for Team China! Yuzhen Cidan seals a remarkable performance, bringing home the third gold medal of the day.”

A golden day for Team 🇨🇳 China! Yuzhen Cidan seals a remarkable performance, bringing home the third gold medal of the day.

Meanwhile, 🇺🇲 Briley Griffin continues to dominate, making history in Morgins as a three-time World Champion! 🏆🏆🏆#U20 #Individual #ismf #skimo pic.twitter.com/Eh0kZuZucD — ISMF Skimo (@ISMFSkimo) March 7, 2025