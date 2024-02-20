Typically, women and men of all races are encouraged to exercise as it is a way for our bodies to be stimulated. However, in our woke society, working out is apparently bad and you should just lay around all day long. This is the viewpoint of the conservatives on social media as they tend to focus on their physical shape.

The Daily Mail states that a study reveals that White men who engage in intense workouts for over seven-and-a-half hours weekly are nearly twice as likely to develop heart disease compared to those with moderate activity levels.

While assessing exercise habits over 25 years, researchers in Chicago found an alarming 86% increase in coronary artery plaque buildup among very active White men by middle age. Notably, this risk disparity didn’t apply to Black men.

Despite the findings, experts stress the importance of exercise but suggest moderation. Further investigations, particularly focusing on racial disparities in heart disease risk related to intense physical activity, are warranted.

However, this story was from a couple of years ago, but the traction of it is still rather high. Conservative X page iamyesyouareno recently reposted the headline to which it gained over 1.4 million views.

Conservatives angry at headlines saying White men are in danger if they exercise too much

If this were true they’d be encouraging white men to work out more — Mr.YETAAY! (@MrYETAAY) February 18, 2024

Furthermore, with all the backlash White men have been receiving as of late, X users found an interesting twist towards the situation. An X user claims that if this were true, they would actually encourage White men to exercise more. Most liberals tend to send a lot of hate to this specific demographic.

And big pharma. — Alex Blok (@AlexBlokPi2539) February 18, 2024

In addition to this, conservatives are accusing the governments of wanting strong men to stay weak in order to rely on the government. Another user added a comment stating that they want more people to be dependent on big pharma too. Typically, a strong man is a symbol of freedom and independence.

Read More News

The post White men beware: woke opinion saying too much exercise can harm you appeared first on The Independent News.