White Christmas, anyone? Where to catch some snow and ice skate in Singapore

Singapore — Dreaming of a white Christmas? While it’s a natural impossibility for Singapore’s tropical skies to unleash a flurry of snowflakes upon our heads (we wish!), you can still have a snowy Christmas and go ice skating in Singapore. We’ve put together a list of places where you and yours can get your wintry vibes on this December.

Changi Festive Village

Now – Jan 3, 2021

Besides being the best airport in the world, Changi Airport has planned the most elaborate and inspiring festivities for Singaporeans to enjoy this holiday season. A visit to the Changi Festive Village will be a holiday treat for the entire family to enjoy.

If you’re feeling wintry, you’re in luck. The Tokidoki Snow Holiday in Terminal 3, “Singapore’s largest double-storey snow fun house” is all about winter fun. For an adrenaline rush that ‘s sure to present loads of fun for kiddies and adults alike, get ready to slide (not slip!) down the 12-metre-long snow luge.

Changi Festive Village also promises an immersive “snowfall” experience, happening every hour in Jewel’s indoor garden or Canopy Park. At Jewel’s Shiseido Forest Valley, the sparkling 16-metre tall Christmas tree is a sight to behold.

Get wrapped up in your cosy winter gear and head on to Changi Festive Village for an unparalleled snowy experience this Christmas. For more information, head over to their website. Land of Snowflakes

Dec 20 – Dec 25, 2020

What are you waiting for? Find out more here.

Snow City, Singapore’s first permanent indoor snow centre, is the place to be when it comes to snowy experiences and winter fun. It’s all about family at Snow City, where visitors can expect hourly “snowfall” experiences, every single day.

Taking it up a notch, the snow centre has come up with a new offering—a proper snow blizzard encounter, as realistic as possible, with heavy snowfall and strong winds to boot. To get caught in the blizzard, be at the Snow Chamber at 11am and 5pm daily.

If you’re feeling adventurous, the 60-metre-long snow slope is waiting, offering snow slides to the not-faint-of-heart. There’s also good old bumper cars, winter-style, where “drivers” can practice their drifting on ice.