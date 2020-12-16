Lifestyle White Christmas, anyone? Where to catch some snow and ice skate in...

White Christmas, anyone? Where to catch some snow and ice skate in Singapore

Check out these places and get your winter vibes on

Image credits: Kallang Ice World / Facebook

Miren Gonzalez

Lifestyle
Singapore — Dreaming of a white Christmas? While it’s a natural impossibility for Singapore’s tropical skies to unleash a flurry of snowflakes upon our heads (we wish!), you can still have a snowy Christmas and go ice skating in Singapore. We’ve put together a list of places where you and yours can get your wintry vibes on this December.

Changi Festive Village

Now – Jan 3, 2021

Snow in Singapore: Changi Airport
Image credits: Changi Airport website

Besides being the best airport in the world, Changi Airport has planned the most elaborate and inspiring festivities for Singaporeans to enjoy this holiday season. A visit to the Changi Festive Village will be a holiday treat for the entire family to enjoy.

If you’re feeling wintry, you’re in luck. The Tokidoki Snow Holiday in Terminal 3, “Singapore’s largest double-storey snow fun house” is all about winter fun. For an adrenaline rush that ‘s sure to present loads of fun for kiddies and adults alike, get ready to slide (not slip!) down the 12-metre-long snow luge.

Changi Festive Village also promises an immersive “snowfall” experience, happening every hour in Jewel’s indoor garden or Canopy Park. At Jewel’s Shiseido Forest Valley, the sparkling 16-metre tall Christmas tree is a sight to behold.

Get wrapped up in your cosy winter gear and head on to Changi Festive Village for an unparalleled snowy experience this Christmas. For more information, head  over to their website.

Land of Snowflakes

Dec 20 – Dec 25, 2020 

Land of Snowflakes at Capitol Singapore
Image credits: Capitol Singapore website

Experience the magic of the timeless Christmas classic the Nutcracker, and enjoy the Whimsical Realms of Christmas at Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES.

This season, look out for festive events featuring performing arts shows; crafts, lifestyle and culinary workshops; and shop to your heart’s content on the online Christmas market, which will feature over 40 participating brands.

Capitol Singapore’s Outdoor Plaza will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland full of festive shows, activities and special effects for visitors to enjoy. Be enthralled by a 3D trick eye art installation, catch amazing light shows, and best of all, bask in the “snow” as it falls luxuriously upon your head. Land of Snowflakes features a five-minute “snowfall”, which will happen three times a night at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

What are you waiting for? Find out more here.

 

Snow City Singapore

snow city | unique things to do in singapore
Image credits: Snow City Singapore / Facebook

Snow City, Singapore’s first permanent indoor snow centre, is the place to be when it comes to snowy experiences and winter fun. It’s all about family at Snow City, where visitors can expect hourly “snowfall” experiences, every single day.

Taking it up a notch, the snow centre has come up with a new offering—a proper snow blizzard encounter, as realistic as possible, with heavy snowfall and strong winds to boot. To get caught in the blizzard, be at the Snow Chamber at 11am and 5pm daily.

If you’re feeling adventurous, the 60-metre-long snow slope is waiting, offering snow slides to the not-faint-of-heart. There’s also good old bumper cars, winter-style, where “drivers” can practice their drifting on ice.

Check out their website to plan a snow extravaganza for the whole family!

The Rink

The Rink
Image credits: The Rink / Facebook

For some “thrill and chill”, there is always The Rink, where professionals, athletes and regular folks alike can glide on the ice. Beat Singapore’s unrelenting heat and get your ice skating on in Singapore’s first and only Olympic-sized ice skating rink.

Besides hosting international tournaments such as ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating and ice curling, The Rink also invites learners to join their Learn-to-Skate programmes, which can lead to Advanced Figure Skating, Ice Hockey or Speed Skating.

The Rink is also open to recreational ice skaters who are keen on giving ice skating a go, with or without lessons. Excited to get your ice skate on? Visit their website for more information.

Kallang Ice World

Image credits: Kallang Ice World / Facebook

If you want to head somewhere else to ice skate, Kallang Ice World is the rink to visit. While it is smaller than the Olympic-sized rink at The Rink, Kallang Ice World boasts an “unbeatable skating experience” with its superior ice surface and gallery-style spectator seating.
The centre offers an extensive range of ice skating courses for skaters of any level, so it’s not too late to learn some graceful moves on the ice. Ideal for family fun and romantic ice-skating dates, too, Kallang Ice World invites everyone to take a glide on its rink, which can also be rented for private events and parties.
Visit Kallang Ice World’s Facebook page to plan an unforgettable ice skating experience this December.
