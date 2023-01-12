“When you know Chinese New Year is coming” — Netizens on motorcycle covered with colourful festive lights

A motorcycle covered in colourful festive lights has caught the eye of many netizens who have taken the sighting as a reason to share a laugh.

An online user shared a festive video with an online group on Monday (Jan 9). The 13-second clip featured a motorcycle covered in bright lights blinking in different colours. The rider had also donned a helmet that was covered in festive decorations. “When you know Chinese New Year is coming,” its caption read.

In response to this, many other netizens made comments, sharing a laugh with others. “Hard to miss him at night!” said one, “but thanks for brightening up the mood.”

A few others defended the man from comments that were allegedly making fun of him. “Some of you here making fun of him,” said one. “But did you see happiness in him? Unlike us going thru (things) every day. As long as he never disturbs anyone, I don’t see anything wrong about him. Let him enjoy his life to the fullest.”



“To those who mock him, I pity you,” said another netizen. “He is happy leading his own life, and you need to feel that you are actually funny by mocking him. Yeah, (it) may be a bit loud, that’s all, but definitely not close to a hearse car.”

Still, another pointed out, “He must be a good electrician.”

