When Will ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor Make His Return To The Octagon?

Conor McGregor’s comeback to the UFC is a hot issue, especially after he expressed his desire to compete again while serving as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter. But before returning to the octagon, he must first re-enter the USADA testing pool for the required six-month post-injury period.

The “Notorious” intended to return in December, but the re-entry date was in July. Exemption hopes were crushed, suggesting that a return in 2024 is more likely.

Conor McGregor will make a comeback in the new year, according to encouraging news revealed by UFC CEO Dana White in a recent interview. The anticipation for McGregor’s impending comeback to the octagon is growing as he is back in the gym daily training. Prepare for a thrilling UFC season to begin in 2024.

He said, “He is back in the gym, he’s training, and yeah, I expect to see Conor fighting next year.” an article from sportskeeda.com shared.

McGregor: Judges easy time scoring Nate Diaz rematch

With their iconic double fight that broke pay-per-view records, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz’s ongoing conflict in the UFC continues to be a massive spectacle. On a recent popular platform, McGregor caused a stir by alluding to the possibility of a resurgence of their rivalry by recalling their second fight, which he won by majority decision to exact revenge on his opponent.

McGregor claimed that the scoring was clear-cut and that the knockdowns he earned during the fight should unquestionably have been scored as 10-8 rounds in his favor. Fans continue to be enthralled by the enticing past between these two warriors and long for the possibility of a third exciting matchup.

“Was round 1 where I dropped Nate once, and round 2 where I dropped Nate twice, scored 10-8s? They should’ve been, it was a cakewalk on points.” an article from sportskeeda.com shared.

