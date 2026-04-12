What are the first impressions of life in Singapore? Netizens answer

SINGAPORE: A recent Reddit post from a newcomer in Singapore who relocated from Europe shared an early impression while living in the country: Singaporeans often appear stressed and easily irritated. Trying to understand the pace and dynamics of daily life in Singapore, the Redditor seeks confirmation whether this is a common occurrence for many.

One netizen confirmed that everything in Singapore is fast-paced. The comment gave an example of when one orders food, there is no need for pleasantries–just be prepared to give out your order. “Don’t go to the counter and hesitate,” the comment concluded.

In relation to this comment, there was a response that there were many locals who were “oblivious,” which somehow made matters worse. The comment remarked: “Some of us are so glued to our screen and self-centred that there’s this tension daily. People will be walking with their heads down into others or block everyone’s path. Some people will take ages at the self-ordering counter, flipping pages here and there, and can’t decide what to order while the queue behind is staring at their back.”

Another netizen declared that even though Singapore is fast-paced, it is still relatively slow compared to New York, Tokyo, Hong Kong, or even London.

The netizen also admitted: “I think Singapore’s stress comes not from pace but the fact that an average person can achieve a “good” life only if everything goes according to plan. Relationships sour in your 20s? Home ownership dreams deferred. Passed over for promotion? Salary increment focus means you’re now pegged lower for your next job. Kids mess up their PSLEs? Prepare to pay for private university (I exaggerate, I know). Singapore doesn’t do 2nd chances very often.” This comment had a response that it is the most accurate view of living in Singapore.

More netizens shared their thoughts and opinions, stating that the hot and humid weather, long working hours, and overcrowding in Singapore are factors that contribute to stress and irritation.

“We just want our own space. The last thing I want is for someone to ask me how’s my day in the lift and then we both end up exchanging pleasantries till the cow comes home because neither want to be the rude one,” one netizen said.

“Singapore is just… fast. Everyone’s on this mission mode to get to work, finish up tasks, don’t bother me unless impt. I’m guilty of this lol. What feels like irritation on some of our faces’ often just efficiency + low tolerance for delays. Some scenarios…. Rush hour = worst version of everyone… Outside of that? People are actually quite chill…They won’t smile at you randomly, but if you need help, they will help (REAL!) Stay a bit longer, make a few local friends. you’ll realise they’re solid people, just not big on small talk,” one more netizen stated.