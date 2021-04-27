West Coast resident leaves note in the lift: “This is Singapore, not your motherland in India”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A frustrated resident living in a Clementi flat pasted a note in the lift to shame his noisy neighbours.

The note gave his neighbour’s unit number and was signed off “Blk 716”. It was shared on a popular Facebook page on Sunday (Apr 25).

In the note, the angry resident wrote: “Please be considerate in your noise level. I’ve had enough of your nonsense.”

The resident added that the neighbour’s children were running around and shouting along the corridors and “behaving like a bunch of animals every day”.

“This is Singapore, not your motherland in India. If you still don’t know, please go back to your country in India”.

The resident added that if the neighbour did not comply, they would report to the town council and the police.

The post seemed to strike a chord with others, who shared anecdotes of their own inconsiderate neighbours.

Earlier this month, an irate condominium resident was so frustrated by the behaviour of their neighbour that they left a letter in the lift scolding them.

In a Facebook post shared to the ‘NUS – No Use Singapore’ page on Apr 5, a condominium resident wrote a letter to their “a**hole neighbours” and pasted it on the walls of the elevator.

The letter was titled: “#33-09 please stop being a**hole neighbours”.

