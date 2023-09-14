“We have nobody to complain to” — Man says after parked van blocks his gate and he can’t take his motorbike out

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media in frustration as a van had parked directly outside his gate, preventing him from getting his motorbike out, resulting in him being late for an errand.

Worse yet, it appears he had no one to officially talk to about the issue, Mr Shawn Tan wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday morning (Sept 13).

“Parked right outside my gate and I couldn’t even open my gate to push my motorcycle out. Waited 10mins the driver still nowhere to be found. Had to rush off for my errands without my vehicle and ended up late for one that I could not go for. This is the sad reality. We got nobody we can complain to,” wrote Mr Tan.

He posted pictures of a white Toyota Hiace van blocking his property’s front.

Fortunately, netizens who responded to his post shared suggestions for numbers for him to call. “LTA Parking Enforcement Contact below. 1800-225-5582 The last time I called the number, they showed up within 3 minutes,” wrote one.

Others agreed that if he called LTA, they would help out.

“Thanks for the info! I will take note!!! Didn’t think they will come in time for me to rush for my appt so I just left after I couldn’t find any contact number for this company’s van,” Mr Tan replied.

“Lta problem…u can take photo and send to oneservice app,” suggested another.

However, others suggested that he call a tow truck, which Mr Tan was reluctant to do as he would have to do it on his own dime.

“If me, I will Call tow truck company and park his van outside Istana. See he dare come take or not,” wrote another.

Mr Tan said he even Googled the company name written on the van but could find no phone number. /TISG

