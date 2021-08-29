Vivian Hsu and Janine Chang to star in HBO Asia’s Who’s By Your Side

- Advertisement -

Taipei — It has been reported that WarnerMedia had shown a sneak peek on its upcoming HBO Asia Original series, Who’s By Your Side, starring Kaiser Chuang, Janine Chang and Vivian Hsu.

The series is scheduled to launch on HBO and HBO Go later this year. Directed and co-written by Golden Bell-winning Peter Ho (Age of Rebellion), who’s also best known starring alongside Fann Wong in 1999’s The Truth About Jane and Sam, the 10-episode one-hour “dark and suspenseful” series explores the relationship issues and marital challenges, and depicts painful dilemmas for the characters through a unique lens on their daily lives.

As reported by 8days.sg, Who’s By Your Side is the latest HBO Asia original production from Taiwan. The other titles include The Teenage Psychic, Workers, Dream Raider, Trinity of Shadows and Adventure of the Ring. They are now streaming on HBO Go or via meWATCH.

Watch the teaser for Who’s By Your Side:

- Advertisement -

Born on March 19, 1975, Vivian Hsu is a Taiwanese singer and actress. Hsu rose to prominence in Japan, where she made her first appearance in 1995 and has become a highly recognized celebrity with her countless appearances in media during the late 1990s.

She was also the main vocalist for Black Biscuits, a Japanese dance band which released four singles, “Stamina”, “Timing”, “Relax”, “Bye-Bye”, and one album, Life. All of these four singles reached the top 5 spots of the Oricon singles chart, and Life reached No. 6 in the album chart.

The second of three children, Hsu was born to a Hoklo father and Tayal Taiwanese Aborigine mother as Hsu Su-chuan (Chinese: 徐淑娟; pinyin: Xú Shújuān), and used this name until she began her modelling career. Her parents divorced when she was a young child. She attended Taichung Jianxing Elementary School and Taipei Shulinguo Junior High School.

- Advertisement -

Hsu’s career in entertainment industry started after winning first place in a “Talented Beautiful Girl” contest held by Taiwan’s CTS in 1990./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg