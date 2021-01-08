Vivian Balakrishnan’s oversight regarding TraceTogether: Many say time to move on

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who said in June last year that the TraceTogether app would only be used for contact tracing amid the Covid-19 pandemic, admitted in Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 5) that he had “misspoken”, and that this had caused him “sleepless nights”.

A day earlier, on Monday (Jan 4), Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan had said in Parliament that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) is empowered under the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) to obtain data for criminal investigations, including data from TraceTogether.

This contradicted what Dr Balakrishnan, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, had said last year and raised concerns among Singaporeans.

When he addressed the issue on Tuesday, he said: “Frankly, I had not thought of the CPC when I spoke earlier.

“After I realised that the CPC applied to this, I did have sleepless nights wondering: Should I try to persuade my colleagues to change the law?

“But having thought about it, discussed, consulted people both within and outside this House, I’ve come to the conclusion that right now, we are doing well. We are able to keep Singapore safe, we are able to deal with the current crisis.”

While there has been criticism of the change in the Government’s position on the use of TraceTogether data, there have been calls by members of the public to accept the minister’s apology and to move on.

In his speech on Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan clarified that “TraceTogether only collects Bluetooth proximity data on a temporary basis. It does not collect GPS location data or movement data.

“Let me reiterate this: The TT app and token were not designed to allow any government agency to track the user. The app or token only keeps a temporary record of who you have come into close contact with for a prolonged basis. Neither the app nor the token tracks a user’s location,” and added, “we do not take the trust of Singaporeans lightly.”

Many people online have taken the minister’s admission in good faith and thanked him for clarifying the matter.

