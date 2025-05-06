Vital Signs critical for the sick, ailing, and poor in health

- Advertisement -

If you are reading this, chances are that you probably know that you need a medical or surgical procedure and are considering a trustworthy, reliable, and affordable alternative in your country.

Overwhelming costs, high insurance premiums, inaccessible hospital facilities, and specialists are some of the Herculean challenges facing most Asians in dire need of urgent and critical medical attention.

However, getting accurate and vital information on where, when, and how much the whole nine yards will cost is like looking for the proverbial needle in the haystack.

Facing such a dilemma, Manvir Victor, who is 57, was suddenly diagnosed, in the prime of his youth, with end-stage renal failure at a leading private hospital in KL.

But the cost was too much for him.

Journey to recovery

At 45, he underwent a kidney transplant after having been on dialysis for 10 years, overcoming a wall of fear, funding, and ignorance. Victor eventually underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 at a pre-war built facility managed by the Malaysian government. The kidney donor was his wife.

The costs of a kidney transplant in a private hospital in Malaysia at that time were about

RM150,000, an amount well beyond the reach of most people, even if they have insurance

coverage.

And most insurance companies do not cover the costs of transplants and dialysis.

Out of desperation, Victor then turned to the government hospitals and found the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital (HKL) was willing to review his case. Of course, there is a strict procedure and SOP to follow, and things were made a little less stressful because he had a donor, his wife.

Costs in government hospitals for citizens have a ceiling of RM500.00. And that’s all you have to pay.

Follow-up medication and anything else associated with the transplant are subsidised by the government.

Germinating an idea

The experience and tumultuous journey of Victor, a former Radio DJ and news portal

journalist, prompted him to think about alleviating the humongous issues facing

people facing similar dilemmas.

The first problem Victor realised was a severe lack of information and data for ailing people.

Many lay people, he found, were ignorant of costs, specialities, and facilities available not only in Malaysia, but all over the world.

Victor then set out to fill this vacuum so patients can make informed decisions and find the best course of action to bring relief at a manageable cost.

In 2024, Victor used his savings to start a platform where anyone who needs vital information about healthcare costs and facilities can go.

Vital Signs was then born.

What is Vital Signs?

Through his years as a volunteer in HKL, Victor acquired knowledge and training in patient care from doctors and staff. At that time, the WHO was conducting a course on patient advocacy, and Victor was picked by the Malaysian authorities to undergo the training some 10 years ago.

Among the things that Vital Signs addresses are costs and educating the public in a language that is easily digestible and yet provides an in-depth look at the healthcare system available in various countries.

The platform’s goal is to curate a “digital space that not only informs but also engages and

empowers users with up-to-date medical knowledge and resources.”

Today, Vital Signs has patient contributions from Singapore, India, South Africa, Kenya, Canada, the USA, Australia, the UK, the EU, and Thailand.

Experts on call

Vital Signs today has a panel of experts who continuously provide advice and updated information for anyone who needs to know what is out there.

Their mission is to “empower patients by providing them with comprehensive healthcare

information and advocating for their rights throughout their healthcare journey.”

According to Victor, “We want to provide you with high-quality news and analysis that drives informed decision-making and fosters positive change in the healthcare industry.

Our website is backed by a team of expert contributors and reviewers, including experienced medical professionals, researchers, and patient advocates. They ensure that all information is accurate, reliable, and up-to-date, empowering you to make informed decisions about your health.”

Funding Vital Signs

Victor took a risk because he thought it was a worthwhile and holistic venture, putting a big portion of his savings into Vital Signs.

So far, the platform has had users from Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America.

Of course, to grow this bigger, he is looking for partners and investors to help this medical and patient advocacy platform grow and to have greater dynamics by expanding networking throughout the world.