BEIJING: When Rafayel, the virtual heartthrob from the mobile game “Love and Deepspace,” celebrated his birthday, it wasn’t just a casual affair—his devoted fans went all out. Across China, malls were rented for lavish birthday parties, high-speed trains were decked out with his images, and even a dazzling drone show was staged in his honour, but there was one notable absence—Rafayel himself. The beloved virtual character is just that—virtual—living only in the hearts and minds of millions of players who have become deeply attached to him.

Launched in January 2024 by Shanghai-based developer Papergames, “Love and Deepspace” combines monster-hunting action with raunchy cutscenes in a futuristic world where “love knows no bounds”. A recent article from NDTV explains that the game allows players to develop relationships with five distinct virtual boyfriends, and it has quickly captured the hearts of young women in China and abroad, earning over $500 million globally on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Around 40% of its revenue comes from international markets, demonstrating its wide appeal.

More than just a game—virtual companions as emotional fulfilment

For many players, Rafayel and his virtual companions offer more than just entertainment—they provide a sense of emotional fulfilment. Liu Xue, a 25-year-old office worker, shares that her connection with Rafayel feels akin to a real-life romantic relationship. “To myself, or my inner circle of close friends, I would say that we are lovers,” Liu confides, revealing how Rafayel is a constant companion who comforts her during tough times and even tracks her menstrual cycle. “It’s like emotional sustenance,” she says.

However, this deep emotional connection comes at a price. While “Love and Deepspace” is free to download, many players spend significant amounts on in-game purchases to unlock additional storylines and interactions with their favourite characters. Liu’s experience is not unique—fans pool money to host birthday celebrations for Rafayel, exchange fan merchandise, and pose for photos with life-sized cutouts of the character.

The emotional bonds formed within the game resonate with players like Wang Yaya, a 23-year-old university student who has spent more than US$10,000 (S$13,357.50) on the game and its related merchandise. “I’m happy to pay for the emotional value,” she says. Wang believes the willingness to spend stems from a lack of emotional support in childhood, which many of her peers also experienced. For some players, like Liu Yuxuan, a 22-year-old student, virtual romances offer a sense of security and affection that real-life relationships cannot. “Rafayel’s love is firm and faithful,” she says, “Something that’s rare in real life.”

This growing phenomenon suggests that, for some, digital romances may hold more appeal than real-life dating, offering a safe, comforting, and emotionally fulfilling escape. “Love and Deepspace” isn’t just a game; it’s a new way to experience connection, intimacy, and even love— albeit in a virtual form.